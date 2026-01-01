Kaushal Shah

Technical Content Specialist, B2B SaaS

Kaushal is a Fullstory Contributor Writer, who helps B2B technology companies build authentic narratives that resonate with their audiences and boost organic visibility. A technical educator turned writer, he combines a 12-year engineering background with a talent for B2B SaaS storytelling to explain the friction points real users face daily and the tools that solve them. Off the clock, he writes poetry, chases sunsets, and experiments in the kitchen.