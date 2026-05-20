Kyle Lindsay

Principal Product Marketing Manager, Fullstory

Kyle Lindsay has over a decade of experience spanning the entire product lifecyle, including pre-sales, post-sales, and go-to-market strategy. He has held roles in technical implementation, sales engineering, and competitive intelligence. As a Principal Platform Product Marketing Manager at Fullstory, Kyle specializes in bridging the gap between complex software solutions and business value.

More by Kyle Lindsay

insight-to-action
Insights5 min read
Closing the insight-to-action gap in digital experiences

Most teams suffer from a lack of certainty, not data. Discover how Fullstory bridges the gap between spotting a trend and shipping a fix.

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