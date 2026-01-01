Lane Greer

Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists, Fullstory

Lane Greer, a Georgia Tech MBA graduate, joined Fullstory in January 2018 to design and launch the Customer Success practice. After conducting extensive customer interviews nationwide, Lane wrote Fullstory's first Onboarding program. Now leading a global team of Solution Specialists, Lane remains dedicated to delighting customers. Lane is passionate about the intersection of cutting-edge technology and its positive impact on the human experience.

More by Lane Greer

Semantic DOM
Insights7 min read
The semantic DOM: Why your AI needs a map, not a flashlight

Lane Greer explains how adding a semantic layer to digital experiences empowers AI navigation and enhances user interactions.

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new-technical-standard
Insights8 min read
The ghost in the machine: Why AI agents are exposing our technical debt

Lane Greer outlines how integrating semantic data attributes in your UI enhances performance, analytics, and AI readiness in digital storefronts.

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Guides and Surveys-lane
Insights4 min read
The operational layer behind behavioral in-app guidance and contextual feedback

Lane Greer explains how behavioral insight becomes action with Guides and Surveys, helping teams guide users and capture feedback in real time.

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AI wont automate fun
Insights3 min read
AI won’t automate fun: creating digital experiences that engage, not just convert

With the rise of AI automation, creating delightful digital experiences has never been more important. Learn how to combat attention scarcity.

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5-24 RealTimeData - OG
Insights11 min read
Rethinking real-time data: The shift to just-in-time data

Discover how just-in-time data, explained by Lane Greer, enhances customer insights and decision-making beyond real-time analytics.

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