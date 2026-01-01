Lane Greer
Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists, Fullstory
Lane Greer, a Georgia Tech MBA graduate, joined Fullstory in January 2018 to design and launch the Customer Success practice. After conducting extensive customer interviews nationwide, Lane wrote Fullstory's first Onboarding program. Now leading a global team of Solution Specialists, Lane remains dedicated to delighting customers. Lane is passionate about the intersection of cutting-edge technology and its positive impact on the human experience.
More by Lane Greer
Lane Greer explains how adding a semantic layer to digital experiences empowers AI navigation and enhances user interactions.
Lane Greer outlines how integrating semantic data attributes in your UI enhances performance, analytics, and AI readiness in digital storefronts.
Lane Greer explains how behavioral insight becomes action with Guides and Surveys, helping teams guide users and capture feedback in real time.
With the rise of AI automation, creating delightful digital experiences has never been more important. Learn how to combat attention scarcity.
Discover how just-in-time data, explained by Lane Greer, enhances customer insights and decision-making beyond real-time analytics.