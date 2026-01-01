Lane Greer

Senior Manager, Strategic Solutions Specialists, Fullstory

Lane Greer, a Georgia Tech MBA graduate, joined Fullstory in January 2018 to design and launch the Customer Success practice. After conducting extensive customer interviews nationwide, Lane wrote Fullstory's first Onboarding program. Now leading a global team of Solution Specialists, Lane remains dedicated to delighting customers. Lane is passionate about the intersection of cutting-edge technology and its positive impact on the human experience.