2025 Digital experience benchmarks: Industry trends from 14 Billion user sessions

Improving digital experiences starts with understanding what users are actually doing. Fullstory’s 2025 Benchmark Report analyzes 14 billion anonymized sessions across desktop and mobile to uncover where digital journeys are working—and where they’re breaking.

The trends below highlight key behaviors across industries, giving teams a clearer view of what needs attention and what’s getting better.

Performance is trending up, but user behavior tells a different story. Shoppers are still encountering roadblocks that disrupt conversion.

Rage clicks increased across product detail and filter components, especially on mobile.

Scroll depth dropped year over year, signaling reduced engagement with merchandising content.

Checkout journeys are longer, with more users hitting errors during address entry and promo code application.

The traffic is there—but attention spans are short. Product discovery needs to be faster, checkout needs to be cleaner, and promotions must work as expected. Optimizing these flows can lead to more completed purchases and stronger LTV.

Digital banking and fintech apps thrive on user trust, but even minor usability issues can lead to churn or abandonment.

Error-driven exits are up, particularly during login, two-factor authentication, and KYC verification steps.

Rage clicks clustered around dropdown menus, document uploads, and reCAPTCHA fields—areas where clarity is critical.

Scroll behavior indicates users are skimming instead of engaging, a sign of unclear hierarchy or overwhelming content.

When financial services experiences introduce too much friction, users get nervous—and that can impact conversion, retention, and even referrals. Behavior signals can point to where trust is breaking down before it becomes a reputation issue.

Site visitors in this space are ready to book—but they’re not always able to.

Average session length increased, while completion rates decreased—users are spending more time but achieving less.

Rage clicks on date pickers and search filters suggest frustration during trip planning.

Drop-offs often happen mid-journey, especially between flight or room selection and checkout.

With high-intent users, friction hits harder. Removing obstacles from the booking flow, clarifying pricing, and streamlining mobile usability can turn planning into action.

This industry saw a clear shift: users are going mobile first—but brands aren’t always ready.

Rage clicks on mobile rose 40%, mostly during menu selection and checkout.

Scroll depth fell sharply, especially on mobile homepages, pointing to ineffective content hierarchy.

Promo fields and login flows caused frequent drop-offs, especially during peak hours.

Speed is essential, but it’s not everything. Hungry users want a fast, intuitive journey that doesn’t make them think. Optimizing the mobile experience means fewer errors and more completed orders.

This is one of the most engaged verticals—but also one of the most volatile when it comes to UX.

Error clicks doubled year over year, especially around login, verification, and payment steps.

Rage clicks surged on mobile, particularly in high-stakes moments like bonus reveals or account recovery.

Users encountered dead ends—empty pages or loops—more often than in any other industry studied.

High-value players need high-performing experiences. Behavioral data helps teams pinpoint where frustration builds so they can keep users playing, paying, and coming back.

Digital friction in B2B doesn’t always look like a broken button—it looks like confusion, disengagement, and missed opportunities.

Scroll depth continues to fall across pricing and setup pages, suggesting weak message match or unclear next steps.

Sessions are getting shorter, especially among first-time visitors or trial users.

Behavioral signals point to confusion during onboarding flows, especially when switching between devices or navigating multi-step forms.

Improving clarity in onboarding, showcasing product value early, and eliminating points of friction can help reduce churn and improve customer satisfaction.

The data is clear: small moments have a big impact. Behavioral data can help teams move fast, fix friction, and create experiences users actually enjoy.



