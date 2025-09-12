Quick action: Jump to our iOS Migration Guide for step-by-step checklists and copy-paste code snippets.

Apple officially confirmed that iOS 26 will be released on September 15. This update will introduce a new design philosophy to the UI for nearly 30% of the world’s smartphone users. Early previews and industry analysts are calling it the biggest redesign since iOS 7, with more fluid, layered interfaces that will change what customers see and, by extension, how your team captures and interprets mobile behavior.

To help you stay ahead of these changes, we’ve outlined the essential steps to ensure stable data capture with Fullstory.

First, here is a rundown of what we know so far:

Timing and scale: iOS 26 will ship on September 15 and is positioned as the biggest redesign since iOS 7. Following this release, the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air will hit stores on September 19.

Visual direction: The all-new “Liquid Glass” design will bring layered translucency, refractive motion, adaptive icons, and dynamic lock-screen fonts and widgets.

On-device intelligence: Apple Intelligence will bring real-time translation, smarter Shortcuts, visual search, and more.

App updates: Core apps like the Phone app, Games app, and Messages are being revamped.

Who may be impacted

All Fullstory customers with iOS mobile implementations should review our iOS 26 migration guide. Specifically, if your implementation looks like the groups mentioned below, you may have action to take.

Teams building SwiftUI apps with Xcode 26. These teams will need to review specific implications around visuals within replay and assess their privacy settings within auto-selectors to maintain continuity.

Teams on older Fullstory iOS SDKs (below 1.64). To ensure continuous data capture and maintain customer data and privacy, session capture on iOS 26 will be automatically paused for apps using SDKs 1.61.1 to 1.63.x. For older SDK versions (below 1.61.1), capture may be blocked at the server level. Upgrading to Fullstory SDK version 1.64.0 is essential to ensure continued data capture.

Here’s how to prepare

Recommended actions for all mobile customers

Upgrade to the latest Fullstory SDK : Please upgrade to our latest SDK (v. 1.64.0), which was released today, September 12th, 2025. This version contains critical compatibility updates for iOS 26.

Review your privacy rules: Apple's rendering changes have altered the underlying view hierarchy of iOS. This means existing privacy rules may not match elements as they did before, potentially causing elements you expect to be unmasked to become masked, or vice-versa. We strongly recommend reviewing your privacy rules in Fullstory to ensure they are still applying as expected on iOS 26.

Guidance for SwiftUI apps

As a result of Apple's iOS 26 changes, we have had to alter the underlying implementation of how we capture images on SwiftUI, and especially in SwiftUI ScrollView. In the new implementation, we no longer capture images by default for Xcode26; however, we have a workaround for teams that need this functionality.

You can re-enable image capture in these views by turning on the NeedsWorkaroundXcode26ImageCapture flag in your configuration. Note: Enabling this flag disables our ability to detect text layered over images in these specific views. To prevent the unintentional capture of sensitive information, please verify that no sensitive text appears over images within your SwiftUI ScrollViews before enabling this feature.

For improved performance, we also recommend enabling async view scanning if you use this flag.

Fullstory is here to help

We understand that major OS updates can bring unexpected obstacles, and we are here to help you navigate these changes with confidence.

If you’re a Fullstory customer and need a hand, explore our migration guide or reach out to your Account Executive for support.

Interested in learning more about Fullstory? You’ve got options:

Request a personalized demo

Watch our 4-min product tour

Explore Fullstory for Mobile Apps