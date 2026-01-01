Fullstory is a remote first company, however, we are only considering candidates in the greater London Metro area who are able to easily commute to London on an as-needed basis to spend time with our team and our customers.

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, Enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue.

Our Commercial sales team is dedicated to cultivating strong relationships with our customers, understanding their business needs, and delivering tailored solutions that drive significant value and growth. We are looking for an experienced, data-driven sales leader to run a team of Commercial Account Executives. As RVP, Commercial EMEA, you will report to the Vice President of Sales, EMEA and support our growth.

In a typical day, you might:

Recruit, hire, and manage a growing team of experienced CBU Account Executives who develop and execute account plans, and close complex, multi-product opportunities that drive significant revenue growth.

Lead from the front, actively participating in the sales cycle to provide executive alignment, tactical guidance, and hands-on support, while championing innovation and problem-solving to achieve ambitious goals.

Promote a collaborative and results-driven sales culture through setting clear performance metrics and providing regular feedback, ensuring the team is motivated, engaged, and aligned with company objectives.

Continuously optimize team processes, resources, and reporting to ensure operational excellence and drive accurate weekly forecasting and sales performance analysis.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align sales strategies with product development, marketing, and customer support initiatives.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

8-10 years of SaaS software sales experience as an individual contributor with a proven track record of closing deals of significant value, and at least 2 years of front-line sales management experience.

Knowledge of Data, Analytics or Marketing Technology platforms and experience selling into C-Suite executives across Data, Product, and Engineering teams. Experience with Data Cloud solutions is a plus.

Proven track record of managing high-performers and driving strategic initiatives, while holding teams accountable for results and ensuring continuous improvement.

Experience working in a highly matrixed environment, managing communication and expectations across both internal stakeholders and clients.

Experience selling across diverse cultures and geographies within the EMEA region, with a proven ability to adapt and connect with international clients.

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Optimized core sales processes for the CBU segment, driving improved forecast accuracy and shorter sales cycles, while securing key wins that demonstrate momentum.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Contributed to the overall revenue growth of the region, and expanded Fullstory's footprint within existing CBU accounts.

Continue to drive individual and team quota attainment, while establishing Fullstory as a key player in the data and analytics space within the CBU market segment.

The base salary for this position ranges from £105,000 - £115,000 GBP and has an OTE(on-target earnings) of £210,000 - £230,000 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-BS1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!