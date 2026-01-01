Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider, founded in Stockholm in 2005. Today, it serves over 119 million active consumers across more than a million merchants worldwide—from small independent stores to brands like Sephora, Airbnb, and Expedia.

Watch the video to find out how Klarna uses Fullstory’s behavioral data to build with, not just for, the consumer and deliver a fair, flexible, and transparent way to shop and pay.

Video transcript

Before Fullstory, we had a lot of data like dashboards, segments, and funnels. We knew what was happening, but we didn't really understand why it was happening. It felt flat, like two-dimensional.

With Fullstory, the data suddenly becomes alive. By engaging with a session, I can feel what the customer is feeling.

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider founded in Stockholm in 2005. Today, we serve 119 million active consumers across over a million merchants worldwide. Anything from small independent stores to bigger brands like Sephora, Expedia, Airbnb.

Our promise is simple: We want shopping to be smooth. For consumers, that means a fair, flexible, and transparent way to pay, however and wherever they choose to shop. To do that, we really need to understand how people use our products every day. And that is the really big part of why we invested in Fullstory.

Fullstory is helping us do our job in many, many ways and areas. Everything from understanding the consumer and the consumer journey, to helping our merchants grow their businesses, understanding their conversions. It is helping us with fraud prevention and protecting all of our consumers.

Simply put, the data is no longer static; it becomes alive.

Fullstory made behavioral data so easy to use. Anyone, like a PM, an analyst, a fraud analyst, an engineer, can open a session and experience what the consumer is actually experiencing. And that is what made us much more data-first and much more experimental. We ship faster, we troubleshoot faster, and we build with a lot more empathy for the person on the other side of the screen.



So Fullstory hasn't just given us a tool. They're giving us the opportunity to build with our consumers, not just for them.

If we didn't have behavioral data on our consumers, I feel like we would lose the truth to what the consumer is experiencing, how they interact with our products, how they're feeling. As a company, it wouldn't feel truthful to skip the most important part of any consumer-facing company, which is the consumer itself. So the data of the consumer is the most important data you can have.