Fullstory launches three new solutions to power intelligent digital experiences

Atlanta, Ga. – June 16, 2026 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced three new solutions: Fullstory Model Context Protocol (MCP), StoryAI Agents, and Workflow Intelligence, bringing users closer together with AI to better understand customer and employee activity and respond instantly to frictions with the right next step.

Key Takeaways

Fullstory MCP integrates a company’s behavioral data directly into the AI tools where employees already work, streamlining data sharing.

StoryAI Agents automate analytics and investigation workflows by proactively finding, quantifying, and prioritizing user experience issues.

With Workflow Intelligence, business leaders gain end-to-end visibility into internal processes, enabling them to identify automation opportunities, measure the effectiveness of their technology investments, and ensure essential tasks are completed smoothly across teams.

“In an agent-assisted world, the winners will be the companies that enable software systems to automatically detect, diagnose, and fix issues,” said Claire Fang, chief product and technology officer at Fullstory. “Fullstory MCP, Workflow Intelligence, and StoryAI Agents make it possible for our customers to leverage the richest behavioral data within their AI systems, giving them a structural advantage and competitive edge.”

Fullstory MCP

Fullstory MCP is the bridge between user behavioral data and host applications, feeding captured data directly into the AI tools (like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini) where organizations already work. This connectivity saves users time and integration headaches. For example, under legacy processes, it may have taken hours to sift through data and perform a root-cause analysis in response to a dip in conversion rate. With Fullstory MCP, teams can simply ask their AI tool any question about their Fullstory data and get a response on demand.

Key benefits include:

Elimination of manual exports: Teams no longer have to download CSVs from Fullstory to upload them into an LLM. The data flows directly and securely into the AI tool.

Real-time "digital sight”: A support bot with MCP can see that a user just encountered an API error and immediately offer guidance to fix it.

Agentic Session Review: Empower AI to visually investigate user sessions at scale, helping teams instantly uncover and fix revenue-impacting bugs without manually viewing sessions.

Secure by design: Data flows directly and securely into an organization’s AI tools, following existing Fullstory privacy and security settings.

"If an issue arises on our platform, we can now proactively detect–and often resolve–that issue before the customer even reaches out," said Richard Coombes, vice president of technology at Equals. "Being able to use Fullstory MCP to quickly process data from all our systems and recognize frustration signals has proven to be a key differentiator for us."

StoryAI Agents

StoryAI Agents replace manual data retrieval with autonomous intelligence, enabling organizations to move from discovery to execution in seconds. The solution’s Expert agents and 24/7 agents are designed to collapse the feedback loop and turn human context into immediate action.�

Expert Agents provide instant answers on your behavioral data for any role, acting as on-demand analysts.

24/7 Agents are “always-on,” purpose-built specialists that proactively monitor, analyze, and act on specific tasks.

Workflow Intelligence

While legacy tools often miss much of the work across apps and teams, Fullstory’s Workflow Intelligence leverages browser-based data capture to provide organizations with the "digital sight" needed to uncover hidden friction and workflow inefficiencies in their operations.

Key benefits include:

Visibility into aggregated, cross-app workflows to instantly pinpoint where processes stall.

Visual workflow data to identify automation opportunities and draft streamlined, highly efficient SOPs.

Definitive ROI measurement through precise calculation of time and effort savings per employee.



Additional Resources

Click here to learn more about Fullstory MCP

Click here to learn more about StoryAI Agents

Click here to learn more about Workflow Intelligence



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fullstory Model Context Protocol?

A capability that streamlines data sharing by integrating a company’s behavioral data directly into the AI tools where employees already work. It gives AI tools all the context they need to operate efficiently. Fullstory customers can join the beta program today.

What is Fullstory Workflow Intelligence?

A solution that gives business leaders visibility into internal processes, letting them uncover automation opportunities, measure the effectiveness of their technology investments, and ensure essential tasks are completed smoothly across teams.

What do Fullstory StoryAI Agents do?

StoryAI Agents automate workflows by proactively finding, quantifying, and prioritizing business problems and tasks like decoding the “why” behind user actions.



About Fullstory

Fullstory is the leading behavioral data company that helps technology leaders make smarter, faster decisions by integrating rich behavioral signals into their analytics stack. Its patented technology captures every digital interaction and transforms it into high-fidelity, actionable insights at scale. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes. From boosting efficiency and conversion to increasing loyalty and revenue, Fullstory turns digital behavior into a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory is trusted by the world’s most innovative organizations to transform behavioral data into business impact.

Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communications

pr@fullstory.com