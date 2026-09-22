Atlanta, Ga. – September 22, 2026 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today released the findings of its 2026 Gambling & Gaming Survey, revealing that digital experience is becoming a critical competitive factor as consumers navigate a growing number of online gaming, betting, and prediction platforms.

Among the survey’s key findings:

77% of respondents have switched from one gaming platform to another because of the user experience, with 44% specifically citing ease of use.

53% of bettors say they always or often compare prediction markets or gaming platforms before placing a bet.

83% said they would be very or somewhat likely to stop using a gaming platform after a negative digital experience.

60% said prediction markets are changing how often they use traditional sportsbooks, with 35% saying they use sportsbooks less often.

“Consumers are being presented with more options for how they can participate in online gaming, creating a more competitive landscape where a seamless digital experience is increasingly becoming part of the value proposition,” said Jason Wolf, president, Fullstory. “The brands that understand how consumers are navigating, comparing, and engaging with their platforms in real-time can identify where friction is getting in the way of trust and retention.”

Prediction markets are changing sportsbook behavior.

With 53% of bettors saying they always or often compare prediction markets or gaming platforms before placing a bet, companies are under significant pressure to make every interaction count.

Trust and usability are particularly important when consumers choose where to participate. The top factors influencing platform selection were:

Trust and reputation (60%)

Ease of use (59%)

Potential payouts or odds (51%)

The fundamentals of a good digital experience matter most.

Once consumers are on a platform, a seamless digital experience becomes essential to retain players. 83% said they would be very or somewhat likely to stop using a gaming platform after a negative digital experience, with 38% saying a process that is too complicated would be most likely to cause them to abandon a prediction or leave a platform.

Performance and transparency are the top factors influencing whether they return to a platform. Over half of respondents (51%) cited fast performance as the top factor, while 45% cited clear information about markets and payouts. Real-time functionality is similarly important, with 79% of respondents rating real-time information and responsiveness as extremely or very important when participating in gaming or betting.

Together, these findings suggest consumers increasingly expect gaming platforms to make participation fast, intuitive, and easy to understand.

More choice is changing online gaming behavior.

The online gaming landscape is expanding beyond traditional platforms such as sportsbooks, giving consumers more ways to participate and more platforms to compare. Sixty percent of consumers said prediction markets are changing how often they use traditional sportsbooks, with 35% saying they use sportsbooks less often, while 25% use both platforms for different types of events.

However, sports remain the most popular betting category (62%) among prediction market users, followed by:

Financial or economic events (42%)

Politics and elections (41%)

Entertainment and pop culture (26%)

For consumers considering prediction markets, 32% said more types of events to predict would make them more likely to choose one over a traditional sportsbook. Greater transparency around outcomes and pricing (25%) and an easier or more intuitive experience (18%) were also cited.

Personalization is most valuable when it reduces friction.

Consumers show interest in personalization, but findings suggest it works best as an enhancement to the core experience rather than a substitute for it.

Twelve percent of respondents have switched platforms because another offered personalization aligned with their interests, while 9% said recommendations based on their interests would make them more likely to try a prediction market.

The broader findings point to a clear hierarchy of consumer expectations: personalization can help with discovery and relevance, but consumers continue to place greater emphasis on speed, clarity, responsiveness, and ease of use.

As online gaming continues to evolve, consumers have more opportunities to compare platforms and more control over where they engage. For gaming brands, delivering a seamless digital experience can help reduce friction at critical moments and support ongoing engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Fullstory's 2026 Gambling & Gaming Survey find?

The survey found that digital experience is closely connected to online gaming behavior and preferences, with consumers placing particular importance on trust, ease of use, speed, clarity, and responsiveness.

What makes consumers choose one gaming platform over another?

Trust and reputation (60%), ease of use (59%), and potential payouts or odds (51%) were the top factors respondents identified.

What digital experience factors influence whether consumers return to a gaming platform?

Fast performance (51%) and clear information about markets and payouts (45%) were among the factors influencing return behavior, while 79% rated real-time information and responsiveness as extremely or very important when participating in gaming or betting

How are consumers using prediction markets alongside sportsbooks?

60% said prediction markets are changing how often they use traditional sportsbooks, including 35% who use sportsbooks less often and 25% who use both for different types of events.

Does personalization influence gaming behavior?

Some consumers see value in personalization, with 12% having switched platforms because of personalized experiences and 9% saying interest-based recommendations would make them more likely to try a prediction market.

Survey Methodology

The Fullstory 2026 Gambling & Gaming Survey was conducted in September 2026 by a third-party research provider. The study surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to understand evolving online gaming and betting behaviors, platform preferences, and digital experience expectations across demographic segments.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the intelligent digital experience platform built for the AI era. By automatically capturing every digital interaction—no tagging required—Fullstory transforms unstructured behavioral data into actionable ground truth that drives smarter decisions and better outcomes. StoryAI uses that foundation to power autonomous agents that predict customer and employee needs, personalize experiences in real time, and fix friction before it impacts revenue. Fullstory gives enterprises the behavioral intelligence to continuously improve every digital journey. Trusted by thousands of global brands and headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory turns digital behavior into lasting competitive advantage.

Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communication

pr@fullstory.com