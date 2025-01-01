Background
Workforce Icon
Fullstory Workforce

Stop paying for software that sits idle

Dashboard showing app licenses, adoption scores, and a usage chart—SaaS spend management view focused on reducing SaaS spend by cutting unused licenses.
REDUCE SPEND WITH FULLSTORY WORKFORCE

Keep what works, ditch the rest, and watch your savings stack up

Get a Demo
how workforce reduces spend

Visibility that pays off

Cut costs with smarter software decisions

Workforce shows you which tools in your tech stack are used and which ones just don’t deliver. Consolidate your stack, eliminate waste, and reduce spend without slowing anyone down.

Fix the flows that flood support

Workforce identifies where internal tools cause confusion, helping you eliminate friction fast. Companies have reduced ticket volume by 50%, saving hours and relieving pressure on IT.

Catch costly inefficiencies early

Workforce surfaces silent blockers like repeated errors, slowdowns, and clunky workflows before they spiral into wasted hours and budget. Fix issues quickly and keep work moving.

comprehensive VIDEO product tours now AVAILABLE! Start Now
Workforce Benefits

Spend smarter without slowing down

When work stalls, spend spikes.

When work stalls, spend spikes.

Uncover the process gaps and tool inefficiencies that lead to wasted SaaS spend and unnecessary IT support strain.


Remove roadblocks and get back on track.

Remove roadblocks and get back on track.

Empower internal teams to flag issues without leaving their workflow, saving time and cutting back on costly interruptions.

Too many tools, not enough real results.

Too many tools, not enough real results.

Get a clear view of how employees use workplace tools. Identify underused licenses, reduce software sprawl, and ensure your teams have what they need to work efficiently.

Core Capabilities

Do more with less

  • Application Usage Tracking

    Track employee experience with every internal tool to understand digital adoption, drop-off, and tool engagement.

  • License Optimization Insights

    Pair behavioral data with AI to flag unused licenses and reclaim budget across departments.

  • Redundancy Detection

    Identify overlapping tools and usage patterns so you can rationalize and consolidate systems without disruption.

  • Usage & Adoption Dashboard

    See daily, weekly, and monthly engagement metrics for every app in your stack.

  • AI‑Driven License Recommendations

    Automatically flag under‑utilized or redundant tools so you know exactly what to renew—and what to retire.

  • Shadow IT Discovery

    Uncover unapproved apps lurking in your environment before they become security or compliance risks.

  • SaaS Spend Forecasting

    Model upcoming license renewals and budget impacts based on real user trends—not spreadsheets.

Background
Slalom Logo White

“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency...

...It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them?"

Sr. Product Manager, Digital Experience

workforce testimonial - woman smiling

Workforce cost savings FAQs

Can I see application usage across all platforms?

How does this help cut costs?

What kind of data do I get?

Your software budget deserves better data 

Get a clear view of how tools are used, where workflows break down, and what’s slowing your teams down. Cut waste, fix friction, and help people work smarter.