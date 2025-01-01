Stop paying for software that sits idle
Keep what works, ditch the rest, and watch your savings stack up
Visibility that pays off
Cut costs with smarter software decisions
Workforce shows you which tools in your tech stack are used and which ones just don’t deliver. Consolidate your stack, eliminate waste, and reduce spend without slowing anyone down.
Fix the flows that flood support
Workforce identifies where internal tools cause confusion, helping you eliminate friction fast. Companies have reduced ticket volume by 50%, saving hours and relieving pressure on IT.
Catch costly inefficiencies early
Workforce surfaces silent blockers like repeated errors, slowdowns, and clunky workflows before they spiral into wasted hours and budget. Fix issues quickly and keep work moving.
Spend smarter without slowing down
When work stalls, spend spikes.
Uncover the process gaps and tool inefficiencies that lead to wasted SaaS spend and unnecessary IT support strain.
Remove roadblocks and get back on track.
Empower internal teams to flag issues without leaving their workflow, saving time and cutting back on costly interruptions.
Too many tools, not enough real results.
Get a clear view of how employees use workplace tools. Identify underused licenses, reduce software sprawl, and ensure your teams have what they need to work efficiently.
Do more with less
Application Usage Tracking
Track employee experience with every internal tool to understand digital adoption, drop-off, and tool engagement.
License Optimization Insights
Pair behavioral data with AI to flag unused licenses and reclaim budget across departments.
Redundancy Detection
Identify overlapping tools and usage patterns so you can rationalize and consolidate systems without disruption.
Usage & Adoption Dashboard
See daily, weekly, and monthly engagement metrics for every app in your stack.
AI‑Driven License Recommendations
Automatically flag under‑utilized or redundant tools so you know exactly what to renew—and what to retire.
Shadow IT Discovery
Uncover unapproved apps lurking in your environment before they become security or compliance risks.
SaaS Spend Forecasting
Model upcoming license renewals and budget impacts based on real user trends—not spreadsheets.
“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency...
...It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them?"
Sr. Product Manager, Digital Experience
Workforce cost savings FAQs
Can I see application usage across all platforms?
How does this help cut costs?
What kind of data do I get?
Your software budget deserves better data
Get a clear view of how tools are used, where workflows break down, and what’s slowing your teams down. Cut waste, fix friction, and help people work smarter.