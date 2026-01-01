An Austin Innovation Day

Brims & Breakthroughs Austin

  • Date
    July 16th
  • Location
    Austin, TX
  • Speakers ↗
    Dana Chernin Bakman, Rush Street Interactive
    Jason Wolf, Fullstory

Reserve your spot today

Register Now

Step away from the screen and into the future of digital experience intelligence.

We are hosting an exclusive gathering for Austin's top digital product, UX, and analytics minds, and we’d love for you to join us.

Why Attend? As digital leaders, you know how crucial behavioral data is to eliminating friction and scaling conversion rates. But the most impactful insights don’t always happen on a dashboard—they happen in a room full of peers solving the exact same challenges.

The Agenda:

  • 2:00 PM: Arrival & Welcome Drinks

  • 2:45 PM: Unfiltered Panel — Hear directly from local leaders on how they leverage AI solutions like Fullstory to solve complex user behavior challenges.

  • 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Networking & Hors d'oeuvres

Spaces are strictly limited to keep the conversation impactful. Request your spot below today.

Note: Venue details and calendar invite to follow. Complimentary valet parking will be provided on-site.

Speakers

speaker
Dana Chernin Bakman
Director of Journey Optimization at Rush Street Interactive
Dana is a seasoned product leader with over a decade of experience building and scaling B2B, B2C, and B2B2C products across fintech and gaming. Most recently at Rapyd, Dana led a team of PMs overseeing flagship checkout products—scaling them to process ~50% of Total Payment Volume—and managed large-scale M&A product integrations. Known for a user-centric approach and data-driven strategies, Dana recently relocated to the U.S. and is passionate about empowering teams to build products where user value and business impact meet.
speaker
Jason Wolf
President at Fullstory
As President of Fullstory, Jason Wolf oversees the company’s go-to-market engine, including sales, customer success, and revenue operations. He brings over two decades of experience to the role, having previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Ping Identity and holding multiple executive leadership positions at SAP. Jason’s extensive background in driving international growth and operational excellence is now focused on scaling Fullstory’s mission to perfect digital experiences. His career is further rounded out by early strategic roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Ernst & Young.

Reserve Your Spot

Spaces are limited to keep the conversation impactful. Confirm your details to secure your seat.