Behavioral data: pinpoint, predict, and prioritize to build products you believe in

Hosted by Dani Schenone, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Sales Engineering Manager, Lane Greer

Engineers need to build (and improve) better websites and apps, but they struggle to identify and understand user behavior, sentiment, and frustration. Traditional behavioral data tools can be labor-intensive and inaccurate, limiting the ability to swiftly diagnose issues and optimize performance. Join us for a deep dive into how Fullstory, the premier behavioral data platform, can revolutionize your engineering processes.

In this session, you'll explore: