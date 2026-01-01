Behavioral data: pinpoint, predict, and prioritize to build products you believe in

Hosted by Dani Schenone, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Sales Engineering Manager, Lane Greer
Engineers need to build (and improve) better websites and apps, but they struggle to identify and understand user behavior, sentiment, and frustration. Traditional behavioral data tools can be labor-intensive and inaccurate, limiting the ability to swiftly diagnose issues and optimize performance. Join us for a deep dive into how Fullstory, the premier behavioral data platform, can revolutionize your engineering processes.
In this session, you'll explore:
How to use behavioral data insights to understand user intent and preferences, driving informed decisions for website and app enhancements.
A behind-the-scenes look into how behavioral data experts would solve your pressing user experience problems, like errors and bugs.
Real-world use cases leveraging Fullstory to enhance workflows, improve product quality, and drive user satisfaction.
Ways to operationalize and streamline engineering processes with more than 43 integrations.