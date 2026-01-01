A Dallas Innovation Day

Brims & Breakthroughs

  • Date
    July 15th
  • Location
    Dallas, TX
  • Speakers ↗
    MacKenzie Cardamone, Pepsi Co.
    Nisha Singh, Copart
    Zach Rozell, Pizza Hut

Reserve your spot today

Register Now

Step away from the screen and into the future of digital experience intelligence.

We are hosting an exclusive gathering for Dallas’s top digital product, UX, and analytics minds, and we’d love for you to join us.

Why Attend? As digital leaders, you know how crucial behavioral data is to eliminating friction and scaling conversion rates. But the most impactful insights don’t always happen on a dashboard—they happen in a room full of peers solving the exact same challenges.

The Agenda:

  • 3:00 PM: Arrival & Welcome Drinks

  • 3:45 PM: Unfiltered Panel — Hear directly from local leaders on how they leverage AI solutions like Fullstory to solve complex user behavior challenges.

  • 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Networking & Custom Stetson Experience

The Perks:

  • The Wild Knox Hat Build Bar: Walk away with more than just insights. Every attendee will get to select, style, and customize their own premium Stetson hat.

  • Cocktails & Bites: Enjoy curated hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails against the backdrop of the stunning Catbird rooftop in downtown Dallas.

Spaces are strictly limited to keep the conversation impactful. Request your spot below today.

Speakers

speaker
MacKenzie Cardamone
Sr. Manager, Technology and Enterprise Product Strategy at Pepsi Co.
Mackenzie drives large-scale corporate innovation and navigates complex digital landscapes at PepsiCo. An imaginative yet detail-oriented leader, she specializes in leveraging emerging technologies to optimize enterprise operations and steer forward-thinking tech initiatives.
speaker
Nisha Singh
Product Leader, AI at Copart
Nisha has spent 17 years leading product strategy across AI, logistics, and digital commerce. Backed by an Executive MBA from Brown, she currently drives Copart’s evolution into a global platform by embedding native AI across millions of transactions in 190+ countries.
speaker
Zach Rozell
Sr. UX Researcher at Pizza Hut
Zach leverages 12+ years of experience to lead user research and optimization across Pizza Hut's digital products. He partners with product and engineering teams to build scalable experimentation systems that translate real customer behavior into clear product strategy.

Reserve Your Spot

Spaces at the Catbird rooftop and the Wild Knox build bar are limited to keep the conversation impactful. Confirm your details to secure your spot.