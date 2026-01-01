Step away from the screen and into the future of digital experience intelligence.

We are hosting an exclusive gathering for Dallas’s top digital product, UX, and analytics minds, and we’d love for you to join us.

Why Attend? As digital leaders, you know how crucial behavioral data is to eliminating friction and scaling conversion rates. But the most impactful insights don’t always happen on a dashboard—they happen in a room full of peers solving the exact same challenges.

The Agenda:

3:00 PM: Arrival & Welcome Drinks

3:45 PM: Unfiltered Panel — Hear directly from local leaders on how they leverage AI solutions like Fullstory to solve complex user behavior challenges.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Networking & Custom Stetson Experience

The Perks:

The Wild Knox Hat Build Bar: Walk away with more than just insights. Every attendee will get to select, style, and customize their own premium Stetson hat.

Cocktails & Bites: Enjoy curated hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails against the backdrop of the stunning Catbird rooftop in downtown Dallas.

Spaces are strictly limited to keep the conversation impactful. Request your spot below today.