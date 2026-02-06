In partnership with

When

Tuesday, April 21

3:00 PM

Where

Speed Vegas

14200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV, 89054

What

You’re invited to an adrenaline-fueled experience at Adobe Summit 2026—designed for speed, connection, and memorable moments.



Transportation will be provided from The Venetian to Speed Vegas, where you will take part in a high-octane networking experience alongside fellow Shoptalk attendees.



Register to secure your spot and schedule a 30-minute pre-meeting with event sponsors Fullstory and Havas. After registration, our team will coordinate with you to confirm and finalize details.

*Due to limited capacity for this event, we can only accept 2 registrations per company. We appreciate your understanding in ensuring that we can accommodate all participants and create an engaging experience for everyone.*



