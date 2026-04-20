Join our product and engineering teams for an overview of Fullstory MCP, along with demos of top use cases.



When: May 6, 2026 from 12-12:30 PM ET

Proactively detect and fix issues: Build an automated process to monitor for broken user flows and deliver rich, contextual insights directly where your teams work. Automatically attach session research to Engineering and Support tickets to accelerate resolution.

One knowledge base, no more silos: Unify all your digital experience insights into a single source of truth. Empower your entire team to get answers with natural language, eliminating the need to train your team on every tool and breaking down data silos for good.

Get your daily feature briefing: Receive an automated daily digest highlighting the most important changes in user behavior and top opportunities within your feature area.