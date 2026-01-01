Innovation in Motion

Autonomous loops are easy to describe and hard to build.

Join Fullstory and Google for an afternoon at Chelsea Market on connecting behavioral data to the AI stack your team is actually building on. Hands-on, technical, and deliberately small.

The Agenda:

1:30 PM: Doors Open

2:00 PM: Hands-on sessions begin

4:30 PM: Innovation in Action, followed by a cocktail

We will close with a cocktail reception, and The Automation — our resident robot — will be running its own autonomous loop throughout the afternoon.

Spaces are strictly limited to keep the labs hands-on. Request your seat today.

Note: Google NYC, Chelsea Market, 75 9th Ave. Doors at 1:30 PM.