Invisible assets, visible returns: The economics of behavioral data

Every second, your customers and employees generate thousands of behavioral signals that reveal their true intent. Most organizations treat this data as an operational byproduct, but leading ones recognize it as a strategic asset that drives measurable returns. We partnered with Doug Laney, an internationally recognized data expert and author of Infonomics, to help you understand and unlock its value.
What's inside:
A breakdown of the ROI of behavioral intelligence across industries
Three pillars for valuing behavioral data: intrinsic, business, and performance value
A phased roadmap for building your behavioral data advantage