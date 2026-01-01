September 1 | New York City

The best of the best are headed to NYC for the US Open, and that includes you. Join Fullstory for an exclusive evening of conversation, cocktails, and world-class tennis.

The evening kicks off with a pre-match happy hour in Manhattan, followed by the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Round-trip transportation from Manhattan is included. Please note that attendance at the happy hour is required in order to receive your digital ticket.

The details:

Courtside seats at the US Open

Pre-match reception with drinks, bites, and great company

Round trip transport from Manhattan

Facetime with Fullstory execs and peers in your space

Save your seat before they’re gone.



