An exclusive experience

US Open x Fullstory

  • Date
    September 1st
  • Location
    New York City

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September 1 | New York City

The best of the best are headed to NYC for the US Open, and that includes you. Join Fullstory for an exclusive evening of conversation, cocktails, and world-class tennis.

The evening kicks off with a pre-match happy hour in Manhattan, followed by the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Round-trip transportation from Manhattan is included. Please note that attendance at the happy hour is required in order to receive your digital ticket. 

The details:

  • Courtside seats at the US Open 

  • Pre-match reception with drinks, bites, and great company

  • Round trip transport from Manhattan

  • Facetime with Fullstory execs and peers in your space 

Save your seat before they’re gone.


Reserve Your Spot

Due to high demand, we are still finalizing attendance for this event. We will follow-up with your final confirmation no later than Friday, August 15.