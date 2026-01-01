Solutions
Your warehouse, enriched with behavioral data
You've already built the warehouse. Behavioral data is what fills the gaps that make models miss, attribution mislead, and campaigns underperform.
Power predictions
Feed your models behavioral signals like hesitation, intent, and frustration so they predict churn, personalize experiences, and surface problems before they compound.
From insight to automated action
Combine behavioral data with your CRM and transaction data to move beyond knowing what happened—and automatically trigger the right response downstream.
Know the why behind every metric
When a KPI drops, behavioral data in your warehouse tells you exactly why—down to the specific friction point—so analysts can diagnose issues without leaving their native environment.
Built to work with the tools you use
Behavioral data, ready to analyze
Skip the manual data cleaning. Fullstory delivers structured behavioral data directly into Snowflake so your analysts can immediately join it with CRM and transactional data for faster insights.
Better models start with better data
Fullstory delivers rich behavioral data directly into Databricks so data science teams can train more accurate models without custom pipeline prep.
Give your AI the context it's missing
Behavioral data flows into BigQuery and Vertex AI so your models have the human context needed to make accurate predictions and power smarter automated experiences.
Better outputs start with better warehouse data
Know what users will do next
Quantiphi’s AI models process Fullstory behavioral data in the warehouse to predict user intent in real time and recommend the next best action—before the moment is lost.
Bugs routed before anyone has to ask
BRQ combines customer feedback with Fullstory behavioral data in the warehouse to automatically diagnose software bugs and route them directly to Jira.
Turn unified data into revenue
EPAM joins behavioral, transactional, and customer data in the warehouse to optimize every touchpoint, personalize experiences, and maximize revenue across your channels.