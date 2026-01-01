Solutions

Your warehouse, enriched with behavioral data

You've already built the warehouse. Behavioral data is what fills the gaps that make models miss, attribution mislead, and campaigns underperform.

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Power predictions

Power predictions

Feed your models behavioral signals like hesitation, intent, and frustration so they predict churn, personalize experiences, and surface problems before they compound.

From insight to automated action

From insight to automated action

Combine behavioral data with your CRM and transaction data to move beyond knowing what happened—and automatically trigger the right response downstream.

Know the why behind every metric

Know the why behind every metric

When a KPI drops, behavioral data in your warehouse tells you exactly why—down to the specific friction point—so analysts can diagnose issues without leaving their native environment.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + SNOWFLAKE

Behavioral data, ready to analyze

Skip the manual data cleaning. Fullstory delivers structured behavioral data directly into Snowflake so your analysts can immediately join it with CRM and transactional data for faster insights.

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FULLSTORY + DATABRICKS

Better models start with better data

Fullstory delivers rich behavioral data directly into Databricks so data science teams can train more accurate models without custom pipeline prep.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Give your AI the context it's missing

Behavioral data flows into BigQuery and Vertex AI so your models have the human context needed to make accurate predictions and power smarter automated experiences.

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Proof in Action

Better outputs start with better warehouse data

Know what users will do next

Know what users will do next

Quantiphi’s AI models process Fullstory behavioral data in the warehouse to predict user intent in real time and recommend the next best action—before the moment is lost.

Bugs routed before anyone has to ask

Bugs routed before anyone has to ask

BRQ combines customer feedback with Fullstory behavioral data in the warehouse to automatically diagnose software bugs and route them directly to Jira.

Turn unified data into revenue

Turn unified data into revenue

EPAM joins behavioral, transactional, and customer data in the warehouse to optimize every touchpoint, personalize experiences, and maximize revenue across your channels.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Data & analytics teams

Fuel your AI models and automate business workflows with unified, query-ready behavioral data.

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Marketing & demand teams

Craft seamless user experiences and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

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