Retail & Ecommerce

Give support the context to help shoppers fast

Without session context, support teams spend more time recreating problems than solving them. Fullstory gives agents the full picture before they ask a single question.

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Cut handle time

Cut handle time

Watch the exact session behind every support ticket so agents know what happened before the conversation starts.

No follow-up required

No follow-up required

Agents get the full picture of what went wrong so they can fix it without asking the shopper to explain.

Make support a differentiator

Make support a differentiator

Faster, more accurate interactions mean issues are less likely to escalate and more likely to bring shoppers back.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + SALESFORCE

Every ticket opened with complete context

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce so agents know what went wrong before they read a single word from the customer.

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FULLSTORY + ZENDESK

Find the source of an issue in moments

Agents see exactly what happened before, during, and after a ticket was submitted, including console logs, without digging through separate tools.

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FULLSTORY + FIN

Chat support without the catch-up

Session summaries surface in Fin the moment a shopper reaches out, so agents have everything they need before the conversation starts.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Spot the issues generating the most tickets

Behavioral data connects to BigQuery so teams can analyze patterns across sessions and fix the issues that matter most.

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Proof in Action

Close tickets before frustration turns to churn

Context and answers, before the first reply

Context and answers, before the first reply

Quantiphi’s Smart Assist pulls Fullstory session data alongside the right knowledge base article and suggested response, so agents open every ticket knowing what happened and how to fix it.

Act before shoppers walk away

Act before shoppers walk away

LeanConvert uses Fullstory signals to detect friction in real time and alert your support team, so agents can reach out and save the relationship before the shopper churns.

Session context where agents already work

Session context where agents already work

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud so agents open every ticket knowing what went wrong, cutting handle time and reducing escalations.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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