Retail & Ecommerce
Give support the context to help shoppers fast
Without session context, support teams spend more time recreating problems than solving them. Fullstory gives agents the full picture before they ask a single question.
Cut handle time
Watch the exact session behind every support ticket so agents know what happened before the conversation starts.
No follow-up required
Agents get the full picture of what went wrong so they can fix it without asking the shopper to explain.
Make support a differentiator
Faster, more accurate interactions mean issues are less likely to escalate and more likely to bring shoppers back.
Built to work with the tools you use
Every ticket opened with complete context
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce so agents know what went wrong before they read a single word from the customer.
Find the source of an issue in moments
Agents see exactly what happened before, during, and after a ticket was submitted, including console logs, without digging through separate tools.
Chat support without the catch-up
Session summaries surface in Fin the moment a shopper reaches out, so agents have everything they need before the conversation starts.
Spot the issues generating the most tickets
Behavioral data connects to BigQuery so teams can analyze patterns across sessions and fix the issues that matter most.
Close tickets before frustration turns to churn
Context and answers, before the first reply
Quantiphi’s Smart Assist pulls Fullstory session data alongside the right knowledge base article and suggested response, so agents open every ticket knowing what happened and how to fix it.
Act before shoppers walk away
LeanConvert uses Fullstory signals to detect friction in real time and alert your support team, so agents can reach out and save the relationship before the shopper churns.
Session context where agents already work
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud so agents open every ticket knowing what went wrong, cutting handle time and reducing escalations.