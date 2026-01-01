Retail & Ecommerce
Deliver the experience each shopper demands
Most personalization runs on demographics and page views. Fullstory gives your team the behavioral data to make every test and every experience sharper.
See what the numbers miss
Go beyond conversion metrics to understand how shoppers move through every page, what they click, skip, and where they get stuck.
Spot and fix broken experiences
Catch design bugs and UX issues that skew test results before they cost you revenue.
Personalize with purpose
Build audiences from precise signal combinations—hesitation, rage clicks, high intent—so every campaign reaches the right shopper.
Built to work with the tools you use
Power real-time shopper journeys
Behavioral signals flow into Adobe Experience Platform to build richer profiles and trigger personalized interventions via Adobe Journey Optimizer the moment a shopper struggles.
See how shoppers move through every test variant
Session data shows your team how users engage with Optimizely experiments so you can spot friction, validate winners, and find ideas for what to test next.
Rescue revenue in real time
Fullstory feeds real-time session summaries into Braze so their AI can generate and send a personalized recovery message based on the exact friction a shopper hit.
Know what's driving revenue, and what isn't
Maximize ad ROI
EPAM combines Fullstory behavioral data with your existing data sources to optimize product placement and ensure ad spend reaches shoppers most likely to convert.
Trigger instant revenue rescue
When a shopper hits a checkout error or stalls, Havas streams the signal to Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a personalized recovery campaign before they abandon.
Reach the right shopper, every time
Havas builds segments from hesitation, confusion, and high intent in Adobe Experience Platform so every dollar of ad spend reaches shoppers likely to convert.