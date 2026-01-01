Retail & Ecommerce

Deliver the experience each shopper demands

Most personalization runs on demographics and page views. Fullstory gives your team the behavioral data to make every test and every experience sharper.

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See what the numbers miss

See what the numbers miss

Go beyond conversion metrics to understand how shoppers move through every page, what they click, skip, and where they get stuck.

Spot and fix broken experiences

Spot and fix broken experiences

Catch design bugs and UX issues that skew test results before they cost you revenue.

Personalize with purpose

Personalize with purpose

Build audiences from precise signal combinations—hesitation, rage clicks, high intent—so every campaign reaches the right shopper.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + ADOBE

Power real-time shopper journeys

Behavioral signals flow into Adobe Experience Platform to build richer profiles and trigger personalized interventions via Adobe Journey Optimizer the moment a shopper struggles.

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FULLSTORY + OPTIMIZELY

See how shoppers move through every test variant

Session data shows your team how users engage with Optimizely experiments so you can spot friction, validate winners, and find ideas for what to test next.

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FULLSTORY + BRAZE

Rescue revenue in real time

Fullstory feeds real-time session summaries into Braze so their AI can generate and send a personalized recovery message based on the exact friction a shopper hit.

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Proof in Action

Know what's driving revenue, and what isn't

Maximize ad ROI

Maximize ad ROI

EPAM combines Fullstory behavioral data with your existing data sources to optimize product placement and ensure ad spend reaches shoppers most likely to convert.

Trigger instant revenue rescue

Trigger instant revenue rescue

When a shopper hits a checkout error or stalls, Havas streams the signal to Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a personalized recovery campaign before they abandon.

Reach the right shopper, every time

Reach the right shopper, every time

Havas builds segments from hesitation, confusion, and high intent in Adobe Experience Platform so every dollar of ad spend reaches shoppers likely to convert.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Product & engineering teams

Craft seamless, secure user experiences that foster trust and drive retention.

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Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of user behavior and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

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