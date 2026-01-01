Financial Services
Mitigate risk and accelerate investigations
Teams spend more time reproducing issues than resolving them. Fullstory delivers instant session replay so investigations move faster.
Eliminate blind spots
Backend logs show what happened, not how the customer struggled. Fullstory captures the full picture so teams diagnose without guesswork.
Resolve disputes
When a customer disputes a transaction, agents see exactly what happened. Resolve sensitive claims on the first touch without back-and-forth.
Prove fair outcomes
Meet strict regulatory requirements with an audit-ready record of every interaction. Show regulators exactly how clients navigate your applications.
Built to work with the tools you use
Every ticket opened with complete context
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce FSC. Front-line agents instantly see exactly what a client experienced, whether troubleshooting a login error or navigating a secure account setup, before reading a single word.
AI-powered agent Smart Assist
Fullstory feeds real-time behavioral data into Google Cloud to power active agent assistance. Human reps get instant session summaries and AI-suggested responses directly in their console, so tickets resolve faster.
Embed context in your tool of choice
Running a proprietary CRM or a highly customized back-office compliance and operations stack? Fullstory's Customer Agent APIs stream visual replays and session summaries directly into whatever ticketing system the team already lives in.
What financial services teams are building
Faster resolutions
Quantiphi and Google Cloud feed agents a quick session summary and the perfect suggested response. Solve complex issues fast, without making customers repeat themselves.
Skip discovery
Fullstory surfaces session summaries directly inside Salesforce. Agents skip the back-and-forth and resolve issues without escalating to engineering, cutting handle times along the way.
Mitigate risk
LeanConvert spots suspicious activity and severe friction the moment it happens. Instant alerts let fraud and support teams intervene before an account is compromised.