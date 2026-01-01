Financial Services

Mitigate risk and accelerate investigations

Teams spend more time reproducing issues than resolving them. Fullstory delivers instant session replay so investigations move faster.

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Eliminate blind spots

Eliminate blind spots

Backend logs show what happened, not how the customer struggled. Fullstory captures the full picture so teams diagnose without guesswork.

Resolve disputes

Resolve disputes

When a customer disputes a transaction, agents see exactly what happened. Resolve sensitive claims on the first touch without back-and-forth.

Prove fair outcomes

Prove fair outcomes

Meet strict regulatory requirements with an audit-ready record of every interaction. Show regulators exactly how clients navigate your applications.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + Salesforce

Every ticket opened with complete context

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce FSC. Front-line agents instantly see exactly what a client experienced, whether troubleshooting a login error or navigating a secure account setup, before reading a single word.

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FULLSTORY + Google Cloud

AI-powered agent Smart Assist

Fullstory feeds real-time behavioral data into Google Cloud to power active agent assistance. Human reps get instant session summaries and AI-suggested responses directly in their console, so tickets resolve faster.

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FULLSTORY FOR CUSTOMER AGENTS

Embed context in your tool of choice

Running a proprietary CRM or a highly customized back-office compliance and operations stack? Fullstory's Customer Agent APIs stream visual replays and session summaries directly into whatever ticketing system the team already lives in.

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Proof in Action

What financial services teams are building

Faster resolutions

Faster resolutions

Quantiphi and Google Cloud feed agents a quick session summary and the perfect suggested response. Solve complex issues fast, without making customers repeat themselves.

Skip discovery

Skip discovery

Fullstory surfaces session summaries directly inside Salesforce. Agents skip the back-and-forth and resolve issues without escalating to engineering, cutting handle times along the way.

Mitigate risk

Mitigate risk

LeanConvert spots suspicious activity and severe friction the moment it happens. Instant alerts let fraud and support teams intervene before an account is compromised.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Product & engineering teams

Craft secure, trust-building experiences that drive retention.

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Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of user behavior and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

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