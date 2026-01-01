Financial Services
Resolve friction instantly
Customers don't complain when they struggle. They abandon. Fullstory gives AI support agents the behavioral context to step in before a task becomes a ticket.
Spot friction
Identify broken flows before customers abandon. Give AI agents behavioral context to see exactly where customers get stuck.
Proactive assistance
Trigger in-session guidance the moment a customer hits a roadblock, keeping them on track to complete applications and onboarding flows.
Fix root causes
Quantify the impact of UX glitches on completion rates, giving product teams the context to prioritize permanent fixes.
Built to work with the tools you use
Skip the back-and-forth entirely
Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a customer reaches out. Give the AI the exact context it needs to instantly resolve failed document uploads or complex form issues without a human handoff.
Power an intelligent financial copilot
Stream high-fidelity behavioral data into Google Cloud to build custom, generative AI assistants that understand customer intent and proactively guide them through complex mobile onboarding and application flows.
Give your homegrown AI the gift of sight
Building in-house for compliance? Embed Fullstory's behavioral signals and visual context directly into your proprietary AI or mobile virtual assistant. Instantly upgrade your custom agent to see exactly where the user struggled.
What financial services teams are building
Align teams
Klarna brings product, engineering, and support teams together for weekly “Action Days,” using Fullstory session replay data and purchase flow data to identify exactly what blocks users from completing transactions.
Assist users
Quantiphi built an AI-powered conversational assistant that uses Fullstory's real-time behavioral signals to guide clients through complex loan applications and policy setups, preventing costly drop-offs.
Deflect tickets
By integrating Fullstory session summaries into Intercom Fin, Ninety.io resolved 79% of support tickets autonomously, giving their conversational AI the situational context to guide users through complex tasks.