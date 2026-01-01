FOOD & BEVERAGE
Protect loyalty and resolve issues fast
When an order goes wrong, agents burn time recreating what guests can't explain. Fullstory drops them into the exact session to resolve with evidence and fix it for good.
Stop recreating errors
Agents open the exact session, resolve with clear evidence, and skip the screenshot requests and story retelling.
Settle claims instantly
Behavioral proof surfaces automatically. Teams validate claims fairly, spot suspicious patterns, and protect revenue from promo abuse.
Build customer loyalty
Agents resolve ordering issues on the spot. A stressful hiccup becomes a moment that keeps guests coming back.
Built to work with the tools you use
Chat support without the catch-up
Session summaries surface directly in the Intercom inbox the moment a hungry customer reaches out. Agents get the full picture of the checkout error instantly, skipping the frustrating back-and-forth and moving straight to the resolution.
Every ticket opened with the full order
Agents see the exact session, console logs, and network errors behind a botched order right inside the Zendesk ticket, without digging through separate tools or asking for a screenshot.
Order context before the first reply
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud, so agents know exactly what broke in the ordering flow before they read a single word from the guest.
Empower live agents with real-time assistance
Fullstory feeds real-time session data into Google Gemini to generate instant, context-aware summaries the moment a customer reaches out. Serving this alongside Quantiphi's AI gives your representatives the exact knowledge base articles and suggested responses they need inside their console to resolve disputes on the spot
What food and beverage teams can build
Slash investigation time
Tikla Gelsin reduced issue investigation effort by 35% after their team could observe real user behavior instead of speculating from funnel drop-off data alone.
Catch errors at scale
Fullstory surfaces display errors and UX breaks across your full digital footprint, catching inventory or availability issues before they reach guests and cost orders.
Cut handle time
Session replays and console logs land directly inside your support tool. Agents see exactly what broke, skip the back-and-forth, and close disputes on the first touch.