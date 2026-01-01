FOOD & BEVERAGE

Protect loyalty and resolve issues fast

When an order goes wrong, agents burn time recreating what guests can't explain. Fullstory drops them into the exact session to resolve with evidence and fix it for good.

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Stop recreating errors

Stop recreating errors

Agents open the exact session, resolve with clear evidence, and skip the screenshot requests and story retelling.

Settle claims instantly

Settle claims instantly

Behavioral proof surfaces automatically. Teams validate claims fairly, spot suspicious patterns, and protect revenue from promo abuse.

Build customer loyalty

Build customer loyalty

Agents resolve ordering issues on the spot. A stressful hiccup becomes a moment that keeps guests coming back.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Chat support without the catch-up

Session summaries surface directly in the Intercom inbox the moment a hungry customer reaches out. Agents get the full picture of the checkout error instantly, skipping the frustrating back-and-forth and moving straight to the resolution.

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FULLSTORY + ZENDESK

Every ticket opened with the full order

Agents see the exact session, console logs, and network errors behind a botched order right inside the Zendesk ticket, without digging through separate tools or asking for a screenshot.

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FULLSTORY + SALESFORCE

Order context before the first reply

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud, so agents know exactly what broke in the ordering flow before they read a single word from the guest.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Empower live agents with real-time assistance

Fullstory feeds real-time session data into Google Gemini to generate instant, context-aware summaries the moment a customer reaches out. Serving this alongside Quantiphi's AI gives your representatives the exact knowledge base articles and suggested responses they need inside their console to resolve disputes on the spot

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WHAT'S POSSIBLE

What food and beverage teams can build

Slash investigation time

Slash investigation time

Tikla Gelsin reduced issue investigation effort by 35% after their team could observe real user behavior instead of speculating from funnel drop-off data alone.

Catch errors at scale

Catch errors at scale

Fullstory surfaces display errors and UX breaks across your full digital footprint, catching inventory or availability issues before they reach guests and cost orders.

Cut handle time

Cut handle time

Session replays and console logs land directly inside your support tool. Agents see exactly what broke, skip the back-and-forth, and close disputes on the first touch.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Support & CX teams

Give agents and AI bots the context to resolve ordering issues without back-and-forth.

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Marketing & demand teams

Use customer intent to optimize campaigns and lifecycle messages for more repeat orders.

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