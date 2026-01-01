Software & Tech
Grow existing customers
SaaS growth depends on adoption. When users struggle to learn new features or abandon mid-flow, product teams often lack clarity.
Spot adoption blockers
Go beyond basic login metrics. See exactly where users struggle with new features: broken workflows, confusing UI, or dead clicks.
Shorten the path to value
Don't wait for users to open a support ticket. Trigger guides, surveys, and context-aware AI agents the moment a user hits a wall, to autonomously guide them to success.
Increase product stickiness
Reproduce adoption-killing bugs from real sessions, prioritize fixes by revenue impact, and give your AI the visual context to intervene before the friction causes churn.
Built to work with the tools you use
Skip the back-and-forth entirely
Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a user reaches out. Give the AI the context it needs to instantly diagnose “how-to” questions and software issues without a human handoff.
Power an intelligent AI copilot
Stream high-fidelity behavioral data into Google Cloud to build custom, generative AI assistants that understand user intent and proactively guide them through complex software workflows.
Give your homegrown AI the gift of sight
Embed Fullstory’s behavioral signals and visual context directly into your proprietary AI or preferred in-app assistant. Instantly upgrade any custom agent to see exactly what the user experienced.
"We can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment"
"The Fullstory platform already enables us to keep optimizing our digital experience with intuitive, trustworthy behavioral data; now with Anywhere: Activation, we're able to stream real-time data directly to our Customer Engagement Platform, meaning we can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment."
What SaaS teams are building
Autonomous in-app issue resolution
When a user struggles with a complex workflow, Fin reads the behavioral context, steps in autonomously, and resolves the “how-to” question before the user churns or escalates to a human agent.
Eliminate churn-causing mobile friction
CINC uses Fullstory to capture comprehensive mobile app interactions, enabling them to resolve complex UX bottlenecks in days rather than months and reduce churn caused by frustrating mobile experiences.