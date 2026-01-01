Software & Tech
Retain loyal customers
Churn often begins with frustration. Hidden bugs and unclear flows make users open tickets or silently leave.
Cut handle times
Watch the exact session behind every support ticket. Agents skip the frustrating discovery phase and see exactly what went wrong before the conversation even starts.
Resolve on the first touch
Give agents complete visual and technical context, including console logs. Diagnose complex software issues accurately without ever asking the user for a screenshot.
Stop churn before it starts
Recurring friction is the churn driver most teams never see. Catch it across sessions, fix root causes fast, and give agents the context to intervene before a frustrated user becomes a lost account.
Built to work with the tools you use
Every ticket opened with complete context
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud so agents know exactly what went wrong in your platform before they read a single word from the user.
Find the source of complex bugs in moments
Agents see exactly what happened before, during, and after a ticket was submitted, including console logs and network errors, without digging through separate tools.
Chat support without the catch-up
Session summaries surface in Fin the moment a user reaches out, so agents have all the context they need to untangle complex workflows before the conversation even starts.
Spot the issues generating the most tickets
Behavioral data connects to BigQuery so support and product teams can analyze error patterns across the platform and prioritize the engineering fixes that matter most.
"We can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment"
"The Fullstory platform already enables us to keep optimizing our digital experience with intuitive, trustworthy behavioral data; now with Anywhere: Activation, we're able to stream real-time data directly to our Customer Engagement Platform, meaning we can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment."
What SaaS teams are building
Context and answers, before the first reply
Quantiphi’s Smart Assist pulls Fullstory session data alongside the right knowledge base article and suggested response, so agents open every ticket knowing exactly what the user experienced and how to fix it.
Act before high-value users walk away
LeanConvert uses Fullstory signals to detect product friction in real time and alert your support team, so agents can proactively reach out and save the relationship before the account churns.
Session context where agents already work
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud so agents open every ticket already knowing what went wrong, drastically cutting Average Handle Time (AHT) and reducing engineering escalations.