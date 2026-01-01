Software & Tech

Win new customers

When prospects hit friction, they don't ask for help. They bounce. Fullstory gives your teams real-time behavioral signals to spot where trials stall and trigger the right intervention.

solutions-saas-uc-1-hero
Spot hidden friction across your funnel

Spot hidden friction across your funnel

Find exactly where prospects drop off during sign-up or onboarding. See the dead clicks and confusion that kill your conversion rates.

Trigger real-time interventions

Trigger real-time interventions

Don't let stalled trials slip away. Stream behavioral signals to your marketing stack and trigger personalized nudges the moment a prospect gets stuck.

Optimize experiments with confidence

Optimize experiments with confidence

Fuel your A/B tests with real behavioral context. Stop guessing why a variant won or lost and deploy the highest-converting experiences.

Built to work with the tools you use

Fullstory + Adobe

Power real-time user journeys

Stream behavioral signals into Adobe Experience Platform and Marketo to build richer prospect profiles. Instantly trigger targeted nurture campaigns and personalized interventions the moment a user stalls during sign-up or onboarding.

solutions-saas-uc-1-carousel-1
Fullstory + Optimizely

Settle every A/B test debate

Session data shows your team exactly how users engage with Optimizely experiments. Spot friction, validate winning variants, and discover exactly what to test next to maximize sign-ups.

solutions-saas-uc-1-carousel-2
Fullstory + Braze

Catch stalled trials before they churn

Fullstory feeds real-time session signals into Braze. The moment a user struggles to complete onboarding or hesitates on a pricing page, Braze's AI can generate and send a personalized email or in-app message.

solutions-saas-uc-1-carousel-3

"We can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment"

"The Fullstory platform already enables us to keep optimizing our digital experience with intuitive, trustworthy behavioral data; now with Anywhere: Activation, we're able to stream real-time data directly to our Customer Engagement Platform, meaning we can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment."

Read their story ➜

image
Proof in Action

What SaaS teams are building

Trigger instant trial recovery

Trigger instant trial recovery

When a prospect stalls during sign-up or abandons a free trial, Havas streams the signal to Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a personalized nurture campaign before the lead goes cold.

Validate experiments with behavior

Validate experiments with behavior

LexisNexis combines Fullstory and Optimizely to understand exactly how users engage with test variants. Validate A/B tests with real behavioral context to deploy experiences that maximize sign-ups.

Track full-funnel marketing attribution

Track full-funnel marketing attribution

Mammoth Growth connects Fullstory's behavioral data with your data warehouse, giving your marketing team complete visibility into exactly which campaigns and touchpoints drive the highest-converting SaaS trials.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

Get a demo
solutions-cta-icon-product

Product & engineering teams

Craft seamless, secure user experiences that foster trust and drive retention.

Learn more
solutions-cta-icon-marketing

Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of user behavior and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

Learn more