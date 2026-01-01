Software & Tech
Win new customers
When prospects hit friction, they don't ask for help. They bounce. Fullstory gives your teams real-time behavioral signals to spot where trials stall and trigger the right intervention.
Spot hidden friction across your funnel
Find exactly where prospects drop off during sign-up or onboarding. See the dead clicks and confusion that kill your conversion rates.
Trigger real-time interventions
Don't let stalled trials slip away. Stream behavioral signals to your marketing stack and trigger personalized nudges the moment a prospect gets stuck.
Optimize experiments with confidence
Fuel your A/B tests with real behavioral context. Stop guessing why a variant won or lost and deploy the highest-converting experiences.
Built to work with the tools you use
Power real-time user journeys
Stream behavioral signals into Adobe Experience Platform and Marketo to build richer prospect profiles. Instantly trigger targeted nurture campaigns and personalized interventions the moment a user stalls during sign-up or onboarding.
Settle every A/B test debate
Session data shows your team exactly how users engage with Optimizely experiments. Spot friction, validate winning variants, and discover exactly what to test next to maximize sign-ups.
Catch stalled trials before they churn
Fullstory feeds real-time session signals into Braze. The moment a user struggles to complete onboarding or hesitates on a pricing page, Braze's AI can generate and send a personalized email or in-app message.
"We can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment"
"The Fullstory platform already enables us to keep optimizing our digital experience with intuitive, trustworthy behavioral data; now with Anywhere: Activation, we're able to stream real-time data directly to our Customer Engagement Platform, meaning we can personalize the customer experience in the actual moment."
What SaaS teams are building
Trigger instant trial recovery
When a prospect stalls during sign-up or abandons a free trial, Havas streams the signal to Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a personalized nurture campaign before the lead goes cold.
Validate experiments with behavior
LexisNexis combines Fullstory and Optimizely to understand exactly how users engage with test variants. Validate A/B tests with real behavioral context to deploy experiences that maximize sign-ups.
Track full-funnel marketing attribution
Mammoth Growth connects Fullstory's behavioral data with your data warehouse, giving your marketing team complete visibility into exactly which campaigns and touchpoints drive the highest-converting SaaS trials.