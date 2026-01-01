Travel & Hospitality

Connect cross-channel journeys

Modern travelers bounce between apps, booking engines, and loyalty portals. Fullstory unifies behavioral data across web and mobile to reveal where transitions fail and fix friction fast.

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Unify digital journeys

Unify digital journeys

Connect behavioral data across sites and apps for a single, complete view of the traveler experience.

Spot drop-off points

Spot drop-off points

Identify exactly where guests abandon bookings or loyalty redemptions across web and mobile, and uncover why.

Boost return visits

Boost return visits

Optimize cross-channel journeys that encourage guests to rebook, redeem rewards, and stay loyal over time.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + Adobe

Power real-time traveler journeys

Behavioral signals flow into Adobe Experience Platform to build richer profiles and trigger personalized interventions via Adobe Journey Optimizer the moment a traveler struggles with a booking.

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FULLSTORY + Braze

Rescue bookings in real time

Fullstory feeds real-time session signals into Braze so their AI can generate and send a personalized recovery message based on the exact friction a traveler hit.

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FULLSTORY + Optimizely

See how travelers move through every test variant

Session data shows your team how users engage with Optimizely experiments so you can spot friction, validate winners, and find ideas for what to test next on your destination pages and booking flows.

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Proof in Action

What travel & hospitality teams are building

Target intent

Target intent

Havas builds smart audiences in Adobe Experience Platform using real digital body language—like destination hesitation on a mobile app—so your ad spend reaches travelers actively looking to book.

Connect journeys

Connect journeys

When a traveler researches on mobile but struggles during web checkout, Havas uses Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a timely, cross-channel nudge that brings them back to finish the booking.

Rescue abandonments

Rescue abandonments

When a passenger abandons a booking, Addison Lee streams the exact behavioral event directly to Emarsys via webhooks, instantly triggering a personalized email that helps them complete their reservation.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your Travel & Hospitality organization.

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Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of traveler intent. Optimize campaigns and lifecycle messages to maximize bookings and loyalty.

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Product & digital teams

Eliminate cross-channel friction and UX bottlenecks that drive abandonment. Craft secure, connected experiences that get guests there faster.

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