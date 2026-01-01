Travel & Hospitality
Connect cross-channel journeys
Modern travelers bounce between apps, booking engines, and loyalty portals. Fullstory unifies behavioral data across web and mobile to reveal where transitions fail and fix friction fast.
Unify digital journeys
Connect behavioral data across sites and apps for a single, complete view of the traveler experience.
Spot drop-off points
Identify exactly where guests abandon bookings or loyalty redemptions across web and mobile, and uncover why.
Boost return visits
Optimize cross-channel journeys that encourage guests to rebook, redeem rewards, and stay loyal over time.
Built to work with the tools you use
Power real-time traveler journeys
Behavioral signals flow into Adobe Experience Platform to build richer profiles and trigger personalized interventions via Adobe Journey Optimizer the moment a traveler struggles with a booking.
Rescue bookings in real time
Fullstory feeds real-time session signals into Braze so their AI can generate and send a personalized recovery message based on the exact friction a traveler hit.
See how travelers move through every test variant
Session data shows your team how users engage with Optimizely experiments so you can spot friction, validate winners, and find ideas for what to test next on your destination pages and booking flows.
What travel & hospitality teams are building
Target intent
Havas builds smart audiences in Adobe Experience Platform using real digital body language—like destination hesitation on a mobile app—so your ad spend reaches travelers actively looking to book.
Connect journeys
When a traveler researches on mobile but struggles during web checkout, Havas uses Adobe Journey Optimizer to trigger a timely, cross-channel nudge that brings them back to finish the booking.
Rescue abandonments
When a passenger abandons a booking, Addison Lee streams the exact behavioral event directly to Emarsys via webhooks, instantly triggering a personalized email that helps them complete their reservation.