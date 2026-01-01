Travel & Hospitality
Protect loyalty and digital trust
As loyalty programs grow, so do risks from account takeovers to fraudulent disputes. Fullstory gives fraud, support, and operations teams the behavioral context to flag suspicious patterns and resolve incidents faster.
Detect suspicious activity
Identify risky behaviors such as login failures, irregular reward use, or repeated refund attempts on web and mobile apps.
Resolve claims faster
Give fraud and support teams the behavioral evidence they need to validate loyalty and booking disputes quickly and fairly.
Build loyalty
Give support agents instant visual context to resolve booking and travel issues on first contact, keeping travelers loyal.
Built to work with the tools you use
Every ticket opened with complete context
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud. Front-line agents can instantly see exactly what a traveler experienced, whether they are troubleshooting a booking error or redeeming reward points, before they read a single word.
Find the root of an issue in moments
Help agents resolve everyday booking and loyalty inquiries on the first touch. Instantly view the exact session replay and console logs directly within your active Zendesk ticket, skipping the frustrating back-and-forth.
Serve the right answer instantly
Feed real-time session context into Google Cloud to empower your human agents. Give them instant summaries, relevant travel policies, and AI-suggested responses right in their console to resolve tickets faster.
Embed context in your tool of choice
Running a proprietary CRM, a custom loyalty platform, or a dedicated fraud-detection queue? Streamline your back-office workflows by feeding real-time session summaries directly into your team's custom tools.
What travel & hospitality teams are building
Faster resolutions
Quantiphi feeds agents a quick session summary, relevant travel policies, and the perfect suggested response. Solve complex booking issues fast, without making travelers repeat themselves.
Protect loyalty members
LeanConvert uses behavioral signals to detect when a high-tier loyalty member hits friction. Instantly alert your priority support desk so they can step in and save the relationship before the traveler walks away.
Fewer false disputes
Fullstory surfaces session summaries directly inside Salesforce Service Cloud. Agents skip the frustrating back-and-forth, slash handle times, and resolve loyalty disputes on the spot.