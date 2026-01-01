Travel & Hospitality

Protect loyalty and digital trust

As loyalty programs grow, so do risks from account takeovers to fraudulent disputes. Fullstory gives fraud, support, and operations teams the behavioral context to flag suspicious patterns and resolve incidents faster.

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Detect suspicious activity

Detect suspicious activity

Identify risky behaviors such as login failures, irregular reward use, or repeated refund attempts on web and mobile apps.

Resolve claims faster

Resolve claims faster

Give fraud and support teams the behavioral evidence they need to validate loyalty and booking disputes quickly and fairly.

Build loyalty

Build loyalty

Give support agents instant visual context to resolve booking and travel issues on first contact, keeping travelers loyal.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + Salesforce

Every ticket opened with complete context

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce Service Cloud. Front-line agents can instantly see exactly what a traveler experienced, whether they are troubleshooting a booking error or redeeming reward points, before they read a single word.

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FULLSTORY + Zendesk

Find the root of an issue in moments

Help agents resolve everyday booking and loyalty inquiries on the first touch. Instantly view the exact session replay and console logs directly within your active Zendesk ticket, skipping the frustrating back-and-forth.

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FULLSTORY + Google Cloud

Serve the right answer instantly

Feed real-time session context into Google Cloud to empower your human agents. Give them instant summaries, relevant travel policies, and AI-suggested responses right in their console to resolve tickets faster.

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FULLSTORY FOR CUSTOMER AGENTS

Embed context in your tool of choice

Running a proprietary CRM, a custom loyalty platform, or a dedicated fraud-detection queue? Streamline your back-office workflows by feeding real-time session summaries directly into your team's custom tools.

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Proof in Action

What travel & hospitality teams are building

Faster resolutions

Faster resolutions

Quantiphi feeds agents a quick session summary, relevant travel policies, and the perfect suggested response. Solve complex booking issues fast, without making travelers repeat themselves.

Protect loyalty members

Protect loyalty members

LeanConvert uses behavioral signals to detect when a high-tier loyalty member hits friction. Instantly alert your priority support desk so they can step in and save the relationship before the traveler walks away.

Fewer false disputes

Fewer false disputes

Fullstory surfaces session summaries directly inside Salesforce Service Cloud. Agents skip the frustrating back-and-forth, slash handle times, and resolve loyalty disputes on the spot.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your Travel & Hospitality organization.

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Customer success teams

Give agents the visual context to skip discovery, cut handle times, and resolve complex booking issues faster.

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Data and analytics teams

Surface behavioral patterns across web and mobile to detect anomalies, validate disputes, and power smarter models.

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