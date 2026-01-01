Travel & Hospitality
Increase conversion and order completion
Traditional funnel data shows a traveler dropped off, not why. Fullstory gives teams the behavioral data to fix broken booking flows and AI agents the visibility to step in before a ticket is opened.
Detect friction
Identify error clicks, timeouts, and form abandonment that block conversions and pinpoint exactly where travelers struggle.
Empower your AI agents
Trigger AI agents the moment a traveler hits a payment error or roadblock to rescue the booking before they abandon.
Protect loyalty
Deliver trustworthy interactions that keep travelers returning. Behavioral context helps teams deploy permanent fixes to the booking engine.
Built to work with the tools you use
Skip the back-and-forth entirely
Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a traveler reaches out. Give the AI the context it needs to diagnose a booking error and resolve it without a human handoff.
Power a digital travel concierge
Stream behavioral data into Google Cloud to build proactive, generative AI booking assistants that understand intent and guide travelers through complex multi-city or upgrade reservations.
Upgrade your proprietary AI
Building an in-house booking bot for your airline or hotel chain? Embed Fullstory's behavioral signals directly into your custom AI agent so it can see exactly where the traveler got stuck.
What travel & hospitality teams are building
Proactive concierge
Quantiphi used behavioral signals to build an AI-powered travel assistant that proactively guides guests to the ideal hotel room or flight upgrade.
Improve bookings
Slalom relied on behavioral data to validate digital friction and deliver a concrete roadmap for improving the entire flight and hotel booking experience.
Resolve instantly
When a payment fails and a traveler reaches out for help, Fin uses the exact behavioral context to resolve the issue instantly without requiring a human handoff.