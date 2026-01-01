Travel & Hospitality

Increase conversion and order completion

Traditional funnel data shows a traveler dropped off, not why. Fullstory gives teams the behavioral data to fix broken booking flows and AI agents the visibility to step in before a ticket is opened.

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Detect friction

Detect friction

Identify error clicks, timeouts, and form abandonment that block conversions and pinpoint exactly where travelers struggle.

Empower your AI agents

Empower your AI agents

Trigger AI agents the moment a traveler hits a payment error or roadblock to rescue the booking before they abandon.

Protect loyalty

Protect loyalty

Deliver trustworthy interactions that keep travelers returning. Behavioral context helps teams deploy permanent fixes to the booking engine.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Skip the back-and-forth entirely

Fullstory provides Fin with a complete session summary the moment a traveler reaches out. Give the AI the context it needs to diagnose a booking error and resolve it without a human handoff.

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FULLSTORY + Google Cloud

Power a digital travel concierge

Stream behavioral data into Google Cloud to build proactive, generative AI booking assistants that understand intent and guide travelers through complex multi-city or upgrade reservations.

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FULLSTORY FOR CUSTOMER AGENTS

Upgrade your proprietary AI

Building an in-house booking bot for your airline or hotel chain? Embed Fullstory's behavioral signals directly into your custom AI agent so it can see exactly where the traveler got stuck.

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Proof in Action

What travel & hospitality teams are building

Proactive concierge

Proactive concierge

Quantiphi used behavioral signals to build an AI-powered travel assistant that proactively guides guests to the ideal hotel room or flight upgrade.

Improve bookings

Improve bookings

Slalom relied on behavioral data to validate digital friction and deliver a concrete roadmap for improving the entire flight and hotel booking experience.

Resolve instantly

Resolve instantly

When a payment fails and a traveler reaches out for help, Fin uses the exact behavioral context to resolve the issue instantly without requiring a human handoff.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your Travel & Hospitality organization.

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Product & digital teams

Fix booking friction and checkout abandonment. Craft fast, reliable experiences that get travelers to their destinations.

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Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of traveler intent and optimize every interaction to maximize bookings and loyalty.

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