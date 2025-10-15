At Fullstory, we believe that the most powerful digital experience insights start with clear, accessible data. That belief led us to develop StoryAI, and it continues to drive our commitment to developing AI use cases across the Fullstory platform.

Today, we're taking the next step on that journey, addressing one of the most critical but time-consuming parts of analytics: building a solid foundation.

Before teams can begin analyzing user behavior, they must first define the countless pages and interactive elements that make up their digital experience. This foundational work, while essential, is a notorious time sink that directly impacts product and analytics teams, forcing them to spend valuable time on manual setup instead of on the insights needed to drive business goals.

That's why we’re excited to introduce a suite of AI-powered features that put your data setup on autopilot. Now generally available, AI-labelled Elements and AI-labelled Pages work together to automatically organize your digital experience data, allowing your team to get to the "why" behind user behavior, faster than ever.

Instantly clarify every interaction with AI-labelled Elements

Your team's expertise is best used to improve user experiences, not to decipher obscure CSS selectors or perform manual data instrumentation. StoryAI aims to automatically understand and describe every facet of your digital experience, removing the tedious legwork of tracking. We handle the code so your team can focus on the customer, with Fullstory AI monitoring at their side.

With AI-labelled Elements, our AI automatically suggests clear, descriptive names for every element on your site or app.

Here’s how it helps you get to insights on your site or app faster:

Accelerate analysis: With automatically defined data, you can more quickly understand user behavior and configure monitoring and alerts for key interactions.

Empower your entire team: By translating complex code into semantic labels, anyone can easily find what they're looking for and understand user behavior in session replay.

Improve data coverage: Go beyond your current instrumentation to uncover hidden points of user friction and opportunity. AI-labelled Elements automatically surfaces critical interactions you might otherwise miss—like clicks on specific error types, engagement with slow-loading components, or usage of new navigation paths—providing a far more complete and actionable view of the digital experience.

Automatically map every journey with AI-labelled Pages

Just as elements are the building blocks of interaction, pages are the map of the user journey. Manually defining every page is a tedious task, and without them, it’s difficult to analyze funnels, flows, and other critical workflows.

AI-labelled Pages extends our AI capabilities to your entire site map. It automatically suggests names for pages and gives you the flexibility to group multiple related URLs into a single definition, which is perfect for analyzing crucial, multi-step flows, like a new user registration or a site search funnel.

Here’s how it helps you get to insights on your website faster:

Accelerate time to value: Spend less time on manual setup and more time analyzing the journeys that matter most to your business.

Enhance data quality: Automatically create an accurate map of your digital property, ensuring your analysis is built on a solid foundation.

Streamline critical analysis: With pages defined out of the box, you can immediately build and monitor conversion funnels, track user flows, and understand behavior on your most important pages.

Spend less time configuring and more time analyzing with Fullstory

Fullstory’s AI-powered data setup capabilities handle the heavy lifting of data organization so your team can focus on what matters most: delivering an exceptional digital experience. By transforming your raw data into a ready-to-analyze format from the moment it’s captured, we’re making it easier than ever to find and act on critical insights.

To learn more about StoryAI and what it can do for your business, request a demo today.