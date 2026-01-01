See Fullstory MCP in action

When we launched the Fullstory Model Context Protocol (MCP) server last month, we were thrilled by the response. Hundreds of you are already exploring how to give your AI tools the "sight" to understand digital experiences.

Now, we want to show you exactly what’s possible and how early adopters are already finding success.

Join us on May 6th for a demo where our product team will showcase high-value use cases inspired by our early adopters.

Register for the live demo webinar here →

Learning from our customers

The response to our MCP beta has been amazing, and we're inspired by how early users are already pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. They're going beyond data retrieval, building the future of automated digital experiences. Here’s a glimpse of what they're creating:

Proactively detect and fix issues: Build an automated process to monitor for broken user flows and deliver rich, contextual insights directly where your teams work. Automatically attach session research to Engineering and Support tickets to accelerate resolution.

One knowledge base, no more silos: Unify all your digital experience insights into a single source of truth. Empower your entire team to get answers with natural language, eliminating the need to train them on every tool and breaking down data silos for good.

Get your daily feature briefing: Receive an automated daily digest highlighting the most important changes in user behavior and top opportunities within your feature area.

Developer documentation is now live

For those ready to dive in, our developer documentation is now live for all paid Fullstory customers in the MCP beta program.

Read the developer documentation here →

Build with us

The future of AI isn't just about answering questions; it's about proactively creating more intelligent, human-centric digital experiences. MCP provides the foundation to create this future, and we want you to build it with us. Join the beta program today and let's define what's next, together.

Join the MCP beta program today →