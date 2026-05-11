Elif Alverson

ITOps Services Manager, Fullstory

Elif Alverson is an ITOps Services Manager at Fullstory. With over two decades of experience in Telecommunications and IT, she focuses on enhancing operations and fostering strong relationships with internal teams and vendors.

More by Elif Alverson

AI-Driven-Procurement
Insights4 min read
How IT teams can master SaaS sprawl with Fullstory Workforce

Discover how real-time AI usage data and session insights can transform your procurement process and troubleshoot vendor friction.

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