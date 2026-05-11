Elif Alverson
ITOps Services Manager, Fullstory
Elif Alverson is an ITOps Services Manager at Fullstory. With over two decades of experience in Telecommunications and IT, she focuses on enhancing operations and fostering strong relationships with internal teams and vendors.
More by Elif Alverson
Insights • 4 min readHow IT teams can master SaaS sprawl with Fullstory Workforce
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Discover how real-time AI usage data and session insights can transform your procurement process and troubleshoot vendor friction.