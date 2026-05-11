Managing hundreds of SaaS applications—especially during proof-of-concept (POC) phases and contract renewals—has historically been a sluggish, manual process. You send out user surveys, analyze messy spreadsheets, and ultimately guess how many licenses you actually need to support your company.

But guessing is no longer a viable strategy. Organizations need precise data in order to make informed decisions about their software usage and spending.

Fullstory Workforce is completely flipping the script on how IT teams manage software. By transforming procurement from a tedious chore into a highly efficient, data-backed operation, Workforce uses real-time analytics to save your team massive amounts of time and money. It gives you the ultimate leverage: indisputable proof of how your vendors are being used, right down to the individual session.

Procurement in the age of AI vendors

We are officially operating in the era of AI-featured vendors. Every tool in your stack is evolving, and the sheer volume of software required to run a modern enterprise is expanding at an unprecedented rate. Because of this rapid growth and the push for AI integration across all platforms, the timing and efficiency of your procurement process are more critical than ever.

But the current landscape is fraught with inefficiencies. When IT teams evaluate a new vendor during a POC or prepare for a massive enterprise renewal, they traditionally rely on basic login metrics or, worse, the vendor’s own usage reporting. This creates a massive blind spot. Just because an employee logged into a platform once a month doesn’t mean they are actively utilizing it, nor does it mean the tool is functioning properly for your specific business needs.

That's why IT leaders are increasingly looking for tools with deep AI capabilities that can drastically cut down procurement cycles by surfacing actionable insights fast—not just dumping raw, unfiltered data on their desks. With IT budgets under a microscope and software bloat creeping into every corner of the enterprise, having definitive, real-time proof of a tool's ROI is the only way to walk into your next vendor negotiation with leverage.

How Fullstory manages its own software stack

Workforce is more than an employee experience tool; it’s a heavyweight champion for real-time AI data analytics, specifically built to optimize IT operations and supercharge procurement.

At Fullstory, we rely on Workforce to procure and manage our own vendors. We use real-time AI analytics to look at usage patterns across our entire organization. In seconds, we can decide with absolute certainty whether we need to renew or cancel a vendor. We know exactly how to adjust our contracts—whether that means reducing unused licenses, increasing seats for power users, or purchasing additional services that the data shows we actually need. These insights dictate the negotiation methods we bring to the table because we hold the actual usage data.

Beyond just the financial aspect, there is a massive operational benefit that isn't talked about enough. We use Workforce’s session captures to troubleshoot vendor-specific issues. When a team member experiences a login failure, an active usage bug, or a configuration error on a vendor’s page, we don't have to wait days for the vendor's external support team to figure it out. We review the session, identify the exact friction point, and resolve the issue internally.

Data is your biggest procurement advantage

If you are managing IT procurement or engineering operations, it's time to fundamentally reframe how you view user interaction data. It is not just for product teams monitoring website conversions; it is your most powerful negotiation and troubleshooting asset.

In practice, this means integrating Workforce directly into your procurement and IT support workflows. During a POC, don’t rely on a vendor’s success metrics. Instead, use Workforce to see if your team is actually adopting the tool, how they are interacting with the AI features, and where they’re getting stuck. Ninety days before a contract renewal, pull the AI-driven usage reports to build your negotiation strategy. If the data shows, for example, that only 20% of your licensed users are active, you have the concrete proof you need to right-size that contract and save your company significant capital.

Kill the guesswork in your procurement process

The era of relying on gut feelings, user surveys, and vendor-supplied reports is over. AI is here, and it is ready to drastically reduce the time you spend managing SaaS sprawl. With Workforce, the same behavioral data you use to understand and improve user experience can be used to master IT procurement.

By leveraging real-time analytics and session insights, you are no longer just managing licenses—you are actively troubleshooting your stack and negotiating from a position of absolute power.



Ready to take control of your usage data and stop leaving money on the table during your next vendor renewal? Request a demo to see how Workforce can help.