9 WalkMe alternatives for digital adoption in 2026

Finishing a walkthrough doesn't mean a user succeeded. They can click through every step and still not accomplish what they came to do. If you can't see what happened before, during, and after, you're measuring effort.

The digital adoption platform market divides roughly along that line. Guidance-first platforms assume you already know where friction lives. Experience-first platforms show you. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 40% of organizations will use generative AI in their DAPs.

This guide covers nine WalkMe alternatives across use-case fit, analytics depth, and setup complexity.

WalkMe alternatives at a glance

Platform Primary use case Key strength Best for Setup complexity G2 rating (Q1 2026) Whatfix Employee & Customer Onboarding Enterprise scale & governance Large Enterprises High 4.6 Fullstory Guides and Surveys Digital Experience & Product Adoption Behavior-triggered guidance & in-app surveys Mid-Market to Large Enterprises Medium 4.5 Pendo Product Experience & Analytics Combined analytics & NPS SaaS, Enterprise Medium 4.4 Apty Enterprise Software Adoption Speed to ROI & process compliance Mid-Market to Enterprise Medium 4.7 Userlane Employee Onboarding Simplicity & fast deployment Mid-Market Low 4.7 Nexthink Adopt Process Intelligence & Adoption Business process outcomes Enterprise (ERP/CRM) High 4.6 UserGuiding SaaS Customer Onboarding Affordable & fast setup SMB to Mid-Market Low 4.7 Spekit Sales Enablement & CRM Training In-context knowledge in CRM Revenue Teams Low 4.7 VisualSP Microsoft 365 Adoption Pre-built M365 content Microsoft-Heavy Organizations Low 4.9

Why teams search for WalkMe alternatives

WalkMe reports on guide engagement metrics, such as completion rates and step drop-offs. What it doesn't show is what users were doing before the walkthrough, or whether their behavior shifted after. Teams that want to understand why friction happens, not just where a guide was abandoned, eventually hit that wall.

SAP's 2024 acquisition gives buyers outside the SAP ecosystem reason to read the roadmap carefully before committing long-term. Acquired platforms tend to prioritize the acquirer's core customers over time. Whether WalkMe has shifted that way is still an open question.

A closer look at WalkMe alternatives

Whatfix

Whatfix is built for large organizations running governed walkthrough programs across multiple applications. The Mirror feature lets teams test walkthroughs in a staging environment before pushing them live. For complex enterprise rollouts, that safeguard matters.

Category: Guidance-first DAP with strong governance

Best for: Enterprises managing large volumes of walkthroughs across many applications

Strengths:

Visual flow builder with branching logic, audience segmentation, and version control. Guide-building tooling is among the most developed in the category.

Mirror validates walkthroughs in pre-production before they reach customers, cutting the risk of broken or confusing flows shipping to users.

Content governance for large teams of walkthrough authors: role-based access, rollback, and approval workflows.

Limitations:

No session replay. You can measure what happened inside a walkthrough, but not what users did before or after.

Analytics cover guide engagement only. There's no pre-guide behavioral data to show where friction exists before you build.

Fullstory Guides and Surveys

Fullstory sits at the intersection of in-app guidance and behavioral intelligence. Most DAPs let you build walkthroughs and report on completion rates. Guides and Surveys runs on Fullstory's behavioral data platform, so the intelligence is already there before you build anything. Rage clicks, dead clicks, and error patterns surface automatically across your product. Build a guide that shows users struggling, then use session replay to check whether behavior actually changed after you deploy it.

Category: Behavior-backed digital adoption

Best for: Product and onboarding teams that want to build targeted guidance informed by real usage data, not assumptions

Strengths:

Behavior-triggered in-app guidance: Product tours, onboarding checklists, and surveys fire on specific user behaviors, not just page visits or timer logic. Guides appear when behavioral signals indicate a user needs them.

Session replay validates guide effectiveness: After deploying a guide, you can watch actual sessions to see whether behavior changed downstream. Completion rate is a lagging indicator; session replay shows the real outcome.

Automatic frustration detection: Rage clicks, dead clicks, error clicks, and thrash cursors are detected across your application without manual setup. You find where users struggle, even when you weren't looking for it.

Limitations:

Newer guide builder: Guides and Surveys launched in early 2026. Functional, but offers fewer out-of-the-box templates and less conditional branching logic than WalkMe or Whatfix, which have years of iteration behind them.

No in-app employee guidance for Fullstory Workforce (yet). Guides and Surveys is on the Fullstory Workforce product roadmap but not yet available to the general public.

Pendo

Pendo combines product analytics with in-app guidance, making it a natural fit for product and customer success teams that want usage data and walkthroughs in one platform. It's particularly strong in SaaS activation funnel analysis and feature adoption tracking.

Category: Product analytics + in-app guidance hybrid

Best for: Product teams that want usage analytics and guidance in a single platform

Strengths:

Strong product analytics: feature adoption, click paths, retention, and funnel analysis in one interface.

In-app NPS, surveys, and product roadmapping are built in alongside walkthroughs and tooltips.

Offers a free tier for smaller teams

Limitations:

No session replay or automatic frustration signal detection. You'll still have behavioral blind spots even with strong analytics.

G2 reviewers flag complexity as a barrier at enterprise scale. Getting full value takes real ramp time.

Apty

Apty targets regulated industries where data validation inside guided flows isn't optional. Finance and healthcare teams use it when process enforcement needs to happen inside the walkthrough itself, not as a separate layer.

Category: Compliance-focused DAP

Best for: Regulated industries needing data validation and process enforcement within guided flows

Strengths:

Data validation inside guided flows: enforces required field completion and compliant process paths in real time.

Cross-application process support with a no-code guide builder designed for business users, not developers.

Apty claims an average 3.4x ROI in the first year, based on its own customer data.

Limitations:

No pre-guide behavioral data. You know where your process should break down; you can't see where it actually does before building the walkthrough.

Smaller market presence in the DAP market than WalkMe or Whatfix; fewer community resources, third-party integrations, and implementation partners.

Userlane

Userlane is a lightweight DAP built for speed. Walkthroughs can go live in days, not weeks, and the visual editor is designed for non-technical users. It's built for mid-market organizations that need fast-deploying guidance without the complexity of enterprise systems.

Category: Lightweight DAP for rapid deployment

Best for: Mid-market teams that need simple, fast-deploying in-app guidance

Strengths:

Fast deployment: walkthroughs go live in days with a visual editor that doesn't require technical expertise.

Built-in adoption analytics: guide completion rates, engagement tracking, and rollout progress across deployed walkthroughs.

Multilingual out of the box: walkthroughs deploy across languages without rebuilding content, which matters for global employee rollouts.

Limitations:

Limited analytics depth. Reporting covers guide engagement, with no behavioral data before or after guidance.

Not suited for complex, multi-app enterprise environments with heavy integration or governance requirements.

Nexthink Adopt

Nexthink Adopt connects adoption data to business process outcomes, not just to guide completion rates. ERP and CRM teams use it when the question is whether the business process actually improved, not whether users clicked through the walkthrough.

Category: Process intelligence + adoption

Best for: Enterprise IT teams focused on measuring actual business-process completion

Strengths:

Process intelligence that ties adoption data to business outcomes, not guide metrics.

Cross-application journey mapping for ERP and CRM environments where workflows span multiple tools.

In-app guidance and process analytics in one platform.

Limitations:

Smaller market presence than WalkMe, Whatfix, or Pendo. Fewer community resources, third-party integrations, and implementation partners.

No automatic frustration detection. Rage clicks, dead clicks, and error patterns don't surface.

UserGuiding

UserGuiding is a no-code onboarding tool for startups and small SaaS teams. Setup takes hours, pricing is transparent, and it doesn't try to do enterprise analytics or governance.

Category: Affordable onboarding for SMBs

Best for: Startups and small teams that need basic in-app guidance at entry-level costs

Strengths:

Transparent, affordable pricing with a clear tier structure, no sales call required to understand cost.

No-code guide builder with fast setup. Live in hours, not weeks, with product tours and onboarding checklists.

Self-service resource centers for in-product knowledge delivery without additional tooling.

Limitations:

Not built for enterprise-scale or multi-app environments. Analytics are basic compared to Pendo or Fullstory.

Guide completion is the only available success metric. There's no way to verify whether user behavior actually changed after a guide was deployed.

Spekit

Spekit surfaces training content inside CRM workflows. It's built for revenue teams cutting ramp time, not general-purpose software adoption. For Salesforce-heavy organizations that need in-context support without a full DAP deployment, it's a focused option.

Category: Sales enablement and knowledge surfacing

Best for: Revenue teams needing in-context training within CRM workflows

Strengths:

Contextual knowledge delivery inside Salesforce, Outreach, and other revenue tools. Content surfaces where reps already work, cutting context switching.

Built for sales ramp and training reinforcement, with strong use cases for CRM adoption and rep onboarding.

Fast to deploy for CRM-focused use cases, with pre-built Salesforce integrations that cut implementation time.

Limitations:

Narrow focus. Not suited for enterprise-wide software adoption across varied tool sets.

Analytics cover content consumption only. You can see if a rep opened a card, not whether it changed how they worked in the CRM.

VisualSP

VisualSP is a Microsoft 365-focused DAP that ships with pre-built content for SharePoint, Teams, and Office. Organizations already in the Microsoft ecosystem can get up faster than they would building guides from scratch.

Category: Budget-friendly DAP with Microsoft ecosystem strength

Best for: Organizations heavily invested in Microsoft 365

Strengths:

Pre-built Microsoft 365 content cuts setup time for SharePoint and Teams rollouts.

Transparent pricing with a free tier, accessible without a sales process or procurement cycle.

Simple setup and administration, practical for lean IT teams without dedicated DAP resources.

Limitations:

Built specifically for the Microsoft ecosystem. Coverage across non-Microsoft enterprise tools is limited.

No session replay, no behavioral data, no frustration signals. Analytics are guide-engagement only.

Build guidance on behavior, not assumptions

Whatfix and Pendo are the right call when walkthrough volume and content governance are your priority. Fullstory is the right call when you need to understand where friction lives before you build anything: where you go when you're done guessing where users struggle and want the data to show you.

If your priority is... Evaluate first... User guidance backed by behavioral data, verified through session replay Fullstory Guides and Surveys Guide builder with governance at enterprise scale Whatfix or WalkMe (if SAP-aligned) Product analytics + guidance Pendo Compliance-focused process enforcement Apty Fast, simple deployment for mid-market Userlane Process intelligence tied to business outcomes Nexthink Adopt Budget-friendly SMB onboarding UserGuiding Sales enablement in CRM Spekit Microsoft 365 adoption VisualSP

Stop guessing where users struggle

Walkthrough volume and content governance at scale? Whatfix and Pendo can handle those. Already in the SAP ecosystem? WalkMe's roadmap may still work in your favor.

Fullstory Guides and Surveys runs on behavioral data. You know where friction lives before writing a single guide, you build for users who need it, and you use session replay to check whether anything actually changed.

See how it works →