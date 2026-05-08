Fix friction before it starts: Key insights from health and fintech leaders

I recently had the pleasure of hosting a fireside chat with two leaders who are currently operating at the intersection of high-stakes regulation and cutting-edge innovation: Stephen Murphy from Bupa UK and Richard Coombes from Equals Group.

We dove deep into how these organizations are leveraging behavioral insights to turn anonymous user data into actionable growth and ironclad security. In industries like health and finance, where trust is the only currency that matters, the move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive excellence isn't just an advantage—it's a requirement.

Here are the key takeaways from our conversation.

1. Driving unshakable customer loyalty

In both healthcare and finance, customer loyalty is built on a foundation of deep trust. But trust isn't built through transactions; it’s built through engagement.

Maximizing customer lifetime value requires a strategic focus on deep engagement. By investing in technology that merges qualitative and quantitative insights, Bupa connects the 'why' with the 'what.' This empowers the fostering of meaningful, lasting relationships rather than mere transactional interactions. This proactive, tech-driven strategy is the driving force behind the ambitious goal to achieve a lofty Net Promoter Score (NPS).

2. Transforming support into a proactive advantage

Traditionally, customer support begins when a user submits a ticket. That model is now obsolete. At Equals Group, Richard and his team are using real-time analytics to flip the script.

By leveraging platforms like Fullstory, they identify friction points—like rage clicks or payment errors—long before a customer ever picks up the phone. As Richard noted: "We can probably detect that an issue has happened without the customer contacting us." For mission-critical actions like payroll or supplier payments, this level of proactive detection doesn't just solve a problem; it eliminates churn before it starts.

3. Pioneering preventive healthcare through personalization

A significant transition is occurring as private healthcare moves from reactive treatments toward proactive wellness. The focus is shifting toward genomics and digital strategies to provide more tailored value to patients.

Healthcare providers are increasingly leveraging genome sequencing to deliver targeted treatments and preventative strategies. As Stephen noted, the same trends that drive high performance on the web—such as a personalized user experience—are now translating into private healthcare. This level of precision helps improve patient outcomes and allows organizations like Bupa to navigate complex regulations while delivering high-quality, customized care.

4. Bulletproof fraud prevention via real-time insights

In these highly regulated sectors, security is non-negotiable. But the friction required for security often kills the user experience.

Richard explained how Equals Group balances these two by monitoring user behavior in real time to spot anomalous patterns. By watching how bad actors navigate a product, the team can see what they investigate and, crucially, what scares them off. This real-time visibility allows AI and analytics to neutralize threats at scale without slowing down the legitimate user.

5. Empowering teams to drive innovation

The technical takeaways were vast, but the cultural takeaway was perhaps the most important: Democratize your tools.

Innovation doesn't happen in a vacuum. By giving curious, cross-functional teams access to cutting-edge behavioral tools, you accelerate problem-solving. Furthermore, Richard and Stephen both emphasized that regulatory constraints should never be an excuse for stagnation. By challenging the status quo and embracing AI, you can dramatically accelerate your time-to-market.

→ Unlock the full conversation and see these insights in action. Watch the webinar on demand here.