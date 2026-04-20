Join Bupa UK and Equals Group for a candid look at the digital strategies defining 2026. Discover how leaders in health and finance are using behavioral insights to transform customer engagement, security, and operational speed.

With the year in full swing, the focus has shifted from exploring potential to driving execution. The challenge for the remainder of the year isn't just adopting new technology, it’s innovating safely while maintaining a meaningful human connection at scale.

This session brings together two industry leaders—Bupa UK and Equals Group — to move beyond theory and focus on strategies that deliver results right now.

From the high-stakes operations of global payments to the strategic redesign of healthcare insurance, our panelists will share:

2026 core priorities: The essential pivots and digital trends defining the remainder of the year.

Behavioral insights: How moving beyond "what the user says" to analyzing what they do is transforming customer support and incident resolution.

Fraud detection: Using real-time behavioral mapping to detect sophisticated account takeovers.

📅 21st of April

⏰ 11 - 11:30 am BST