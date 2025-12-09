Introducing Ask StoryAI: Your proactive analyst inside Fullstory

Teams know the feeling of staring at a number that moved and not knowing why. A metric dips or a pattern shifts, and suddenly you’re jumping between dashboards, filters, and replays. You walk into meetings repeating “I’ll have to get back to you on that”. Meanwhile time disappears while you hunt for the hidden reason.

It’s not a data problem. It’s an access problem. The answers are already there, but they sit behind a slow investigation process that pulls teams away from the work that matters.

Ask StoryAI gives you a clearer way to understand what’s happening in your product. It surfaces the moments that matter, explains the behavior behind them, and shapes each answer around your goals. You spend less time searching for the “why” and more time acting on it.

Ask StoryAI is built directly into Fullstory, so it understands the context around the work you’re doing. We didn’t set out to build a chatbot. We set out to create an analyst that works the way people actually work. Ask StoryAI steps in where it’s helpful, stays out of the way when it’s not, and makes the next step easier to see.

Anticipates your next move

When something shifts, it brings the explanation forward instead of waiting for you to hunt it down. Ask StoryAI learns from real user behavior, so it can see friction as it forms, highlight moments that matter, and surface insights without waiting for you to go searching. When you ask a question, you get a grounded answer that reflects real user behavior. And when you follow a thread of curiosity, it stays with you and continues the analysis.

Powered by your complete story

Ask StoryAI is grounded in Fullcapture, the complete behavioral dataset behind every signal, session, and segment. It sees the whole picture, so its answers are accurate, contextual, and rooted in how users actually behave.

Unlike tools that rely on arduous manual tagging, leaving you blind to anything you didn’t plan ahead for, Fullcapture records every interaction automatically. That gives Ask StoryAI a richer source of truth to pull from when explaining what’s happening, connecting patterns, and uncovering the real reasons performance changes.

Tailored answers informed by your data

Ask StoryAI doesn’t just look at data, it looks at your reality. It understands what you’re working on and adapts to your goals, role, and recent activity. Whether you are a product leader, engineer, support led, or designer, you get a grounded answer that reflects what is relevant to you..

How teams use Ask StoryAI in real moments

Ask StoryAI helps teams move faster in the moments when clarity matters most.

A product manager sees a drop in signup completion. Before time is spent digging through dashboards, session replays, and analysis views, Ask StoryAI highlights the behavior that contributed to the change and shows where users hesitated.

An engineer reviews a performance concern and Ask StoryAI immediately summarizes the funnel, segment, and key metrics most impacted, making the affected paths clear without hours of replay hunting.

A support lead reviews repeated customer-reported product issues and watches Ask StoryAI connect them to a single frustration point inside the experience. The pattern becomes easier to understand and easier to fix.



Customers are already seeing the impact. Chris Mysholowsky, Customer Experience Strategist at Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, put it this way:

“It’s nearly 100 percent accurate. It’s gotten really granular, telling me what someone viewed, at what time, how they interacted with it, and then what happened after. So it does all of the work for me. If I’m looking at a customer issue, and usually I’m looking more at our VIPs, I like to see the segment of who else has been affected by this. That’s where I love the behavioral insights.”

In every case, Ask StoryAI shortens the path between noticing a shift and understanding why it happened.

StoryAI’s team of agents

Ask StoryAI is one of several agents designed to help teams understand user behavior with far less effort. Each agent plays a different role, and together they give you a fuller and more reliable picture of what’s happening in your product.

StoryAI Sessions summarizes real user journeys so you can see how people move through your experience without digging through long replays.

StoryAI Opportunities highlights friction and patterns worth your attention, making it easier to spot what needs action.

Ask StoryAI explains the “why” behind those moments and helps you explore follow-up questions in the flow of your work.

The three agents strengthen each other, giving you clarity, where to focus, and advanced reasoning.

Ask StoryAI in action

Clarity shouldn’t take hours. With Ask StoryAI, it doesn’t. When the reason behind user behavior is easy to understand, the work moves faster, and the next step becomes obvious.

