Prompts and use cases to get the most out of Fullstory MCP

AI coding agents help engineering teams move faster than ever before, but that speed is useless if they are sprinting in the wrong direction. An AI agent investigating a bug with only a stack trace is like using a map to navigate a busy city street. It shows where the roads are, but it can’t see the pedestrian entering the crosswalk. AI models are smart, but they are blind to the human context of how users interact with the digital experiences you create.

We recently announced the Fullstory MCP, which connects behavioral context directly into your integrated development environment (IDE). Since launching, we’ve seen a massive wave of demand and usage of this solution.

By working closely with early customers, we’ve learned the exact conversational frameworks that collapse hours of manual investigation into seconds of automated triage. We’ve compiled the most effective prompts to help you get the most value out of your data using the Fullstory MCP.

How to structure an effective question

To ask an effective question, use as many of these four ingredients as possible:

What you want to know: "Show me drop-off on checkout"

Who you care about: "among first-time visitors"

The time window: "in the last 30 days"

What to do with it: "tell me the most common last action"

When you put it all together, a highly effective prompt looks something like this: "Show me drop-off on checkout among first-time visitors in the last 30 days, and tell me the most common last action before they left."

Use case 1: Monitoring releases and explaining metric drops

When a core metric drops or a deployment goes out, SRE and DevOps teams need to explain the impact instantly. Standard error monitoring tools trigger alerts, but they lack the behavioral context to show actual user impact. Instead of manually cross-referencing deploy timestamps with server logs, you can prompt your IDE to react to behavioral signals in real time.

Prompt for a release check: "Compare console errors and API failures on [page] in the last 7 days versus the 7 days before [release date]. Are there new errors that appeared, and how many sessions are affected?"

Prompt for a conversion drop: "Conversion on [goal event] dropped this week versus last. Show me what changed. Look for new frontend errors, new drop-off patterns, or pages that lost traffic. Walk me through the most likely causes."

Your AI agent acts on what is happening right now, pulling raw session events to tell you exactly how the deployment altered user behavior. You fix issues before they escalate, rather than waiting for a slow trickle of user complaints.

Use case 2: Uncovering frustration and tracking validation

Codebase refactors can silently break automated tracking scripts, and UI updates often introduce friction that does not trigger a traditional error log. Because Fullstory captures ground truth automatically, you can ask the MCP to scan for the biggest friction points or validate broken UI elements without relying on manual inspection.

Prompt for finding broken UI: "Show me the top rage-clicked elements across our site in the last 30 days. Are they concentrated on any specific page, and do those sessions convert at a lower rate?"

Prompt for tracking validation: "Is our defined event for [event name] still capturing correctly? Compare click volume over the last 7 days versus the prior week and flag any drop that might mean a broken selector."

Prompt to quantify a specific bug: "Show me sessions in the last 30 days where [error or API failure] occurred during [flow]. What is the abandonment rate for affected sessions versus unaffected, and how many conversions per month does it represent?"

By quantifying the exact cost of a failure, the agent provides a concise, data-backed report that justifies moving a fix to the top of your sprint.

Use case 3: Agentic root cause analysis for specific users

When a Jira or Linear ticket arrives, reproducing the bug requires understanding the exact actions the user took leading up to the failure. Rather than asking the customer for reproduction steps or manually scrubbing through a session replay, you pass the prompt directly into a profile configured for your coding agent or support assistant.

Prompt to understand the specific bug:

Pre-prompt: "You are a senior debugging assistant. Analyze the following session."

Post-prompt: "Identify the user's primary goal, extract any console errors or failed network requests, and detail the exact DOM interactions they took immediately before the failure."

Once the coding agent extracts the stack trace and the exact UI state, the most important next step is sizing the blast radius across your entire user base.

Prompt to size the pattern: "How many users in the last 30 days hit [the exact API failure or console error from the session summary]? Is this a flagged Opportunity in our org, and what is the estimated conversion impact?"

Your agent cross-references the session evidence, deduplicates similar reported issues, and pinpoints the underlying root cause in your codebase. You respond to struggle in the moment, arming your engineering team with the exact code snippet required to resolve the ticket.

Bridge the gap between speed and accuracy

Without live behavioral context, even the most advanced AI agents risk sprinting in the wrong direction. You get speed without precision.

The winners in the AI era will combine speed, context, and reflexes to steer experiences with confidence. The Fullstory MCP server is currently in private beta. Join the waitlist today to give your AI stack the digital sight it needs to act on what is happening right now.