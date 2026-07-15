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For digital experiences, timing isn't just everything; it is the only thing.

When a user encounters friction or shows a high intent to purchase, you have a matter of seconds to intervene. Yet, most digital teams are forced to operate on a delay. A user abandons their cart today, and your system sends an automated "win-back" email tomorrow. A user rage-clicks in frustration on Tuesday, and they see a helpful in-app guide the next time they log in on Thursday, if they ever log in again.

In both scenarios, your intervention arrived after the customer had already moved on mentally, physically, or financially, often purchasing from a competitor. You aren't optimizing the user experience; you're reacting to the past.

We call this the insight-to-action gap: the silent window of time between a user taking a meaningful action and your platform delivering a relevant response. Today, we want to share an early look at how Fullstory is closing that gap entirely with Real-time Behavioral Triggering.

The problem with asynchronous triggering

Most digital adoption platforms (DAPs) and messaging tools play a game of catch-up. Because they rely on batch data updates or historical session logic, they are fundamentally designed to trigger guides and offers in a future session.

But user frustration and user intent both happen in the present tense.

To actually influence user behavior, you have to meet them exactly where they are. We are actively developing the capability to trigger highly contextual, guiding content based on an end user’s real-time activity, all within their active session.

Hyper-contextual engagement in action

What does it look like to close the insight-to-action gap? Let’s look at how this plays out for an e-commerce experience using the Fullstory data layer.

Imagine a shopper browsing your catalog and adding items to their cart. With Real-time Behavioral Triggering, you can dynamically respond to their behavior the moment it happens:

Rewarding engagement: The moment the user's cart hits a specific threshold (e.g., five items), Fullstory instantly detects the data layer change and triggers a celebratory "Free Shipping!" message right on the page.

Preventing abandonment: What if that same user navigates to checkout, gets cold feet, and clicks back to the main catalog? Instead of waiting until tomorrow to send an email, Fullstory detects this exact sequence in real time. Instantly, a personalized discount code is triggered on their screen, providing the exact motivation they need to complete the purchase right then and there.

No delays. No, hoping they open an email. Just hyper-contextual engagement at the peak of user intent.

Proactively resolving hidden friction

While marketing and growth teams can use this to drive conversions, Real-time Behavioral Tafrgeting is equally transformative for Customer Success and Support.

Friction intensifies when a user is forced to leave their workflow to hunt for a help center or submit a ticket. With Fullstory, you don't have to wait for that ticket to be filed. You can intervene the second a behavioral frustration signal occurs, like a rage-click, excessive scrolling, or a long dwell time.

But friction isn't always a single, explosive event. The real power lies in tracking precise sequences of events to catch subtle, compounding hesitation before a user gives up entirely.

Consider a SaaS user trying to figure out which subscription tier they need:

Step 1: They hover near the "Upgrade Plan" button but hesitate to click.

Step 2: They navigate away to the help center.

Step 3: They highlight specific text inside a pricing plan comparison chart.

By mapping this exact behavioral pattern, you can trigger a highly targeted, proactive guide the moment the sequence completes:

"Thinking of upgrading? The Premium Plan would be a great fit for your team. Here is exactly what you will get compared to your current Standard features."

By launching a "Let me show you how" guide right where the user is struggling, you create a proactive first line of defense. Furthermore, for teams utilizing third-party AI customer agents (like Fin), intercepting these issues early with a targeted guide significantly reduces costly per-resolution agent fees and lowers overall support volume.

Closing the loop with Fullstory

The goal of your digital experience stack shouldn't just be to give you data; it should give you a system of immediate action.

By bridging the gap between identifying an in-session action and delivering an immediate response, we are giving digital teams a smarter, faster way to influence user decisions before they close the tab.

Because this feature relies on the powerful combination of our behavioral data engine and our engagement tools, Real-time Behavioral Triggering is available exclusively to customers who utilize both Fullstory Guides and Surveys as well as Anywhere: Activation.

We believe that reacting in the "next session" is no longer enough. When you remove the delay from your user guidance, you stop reacting to the past and start perfecting the present.

Want to be the first to experience it? Submit the interest form to save your spot and start guiding users the moment intent shows up.