This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta

As our Senior Technical Product Marketing Manager, Developer GTM, you will own making Fullstory a default tool for developers. Reporting to the VP of Product Marketing, you will become a leading outbound voice to developers, and you will help engineers achieve quick and lasting value via product-led growth.

You will do the things that product marketers normally do, including messaging and positioning, GTM strategy, launch planning, and enablement for key product features. You will do this via working closely with Product, Engineering, Sales, and Marketing teams to help developers understand the value of Fullstory’s platform.

In a typical day, you might:

Build and scale AI-native GTM workflows, using LLMs, Claude, and modern AI coding tools to drastically accelerate code sample generation, documentation, and technical content production.

Architect developer messaging and positioning, translating complex telemetry capabilities into clear, high-converting developer docs, SDK guides, and sample repositories.

Serve as our primary outbound technical voice, maintaining an active, credible presence across X, LinkedIn, GitHub, and developer events through code teardowns, utilities, and educational content.

Design and execute PLG growth experiments, optimizing developer onboarding from the moment they paste a snippet into their codebase to achieving high-value feature adoption.

Partner cross-functionally with Product, Engineering, Growth, and DevRel to analyze user behavioral data, remove friction from signup flows, and automate activation campaigns.

Champion AI productivity across marketing, establishing best practices for AI agents, prompt engineering, and automated GTM processes for the broader PMM team.

What we are looking for:

Proven track record marketing to developers or technical audiences, backed by a public history of technical content, active GitHub repos, or a strong dev-focused social presence.

AI-native workflow mastery, with hands-on experience using AI coding tools (Cursor, Copilot), LLM platforms, and automation tools to rapidly ship code, analyze telemetry, and create content.

Fluent code literacy, including the ability to read and write JavaScript, TypeScript, or modern frontend frameworks, interact with APIs, and spin up functional sample apps.

Demonstrated success driving PLG conversion loops, specifically optimizing self-serve onboarding, developer activation metrics, and Time-To-Value (TTV).

Technical storytelling expertise, with a portfolio of self-authored assets showing an ability to break down complex observability, telemetry, or system architecture concepts.

The base salary for this position ranges between $150,000 - $165,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!