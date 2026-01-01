This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance 1 day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As our Solutions Consultant, you will report to the Manager, Professional Services, and own the technical deployment and strategy of Fortune 500 accounts. You will guide the technical and strategic implementation of these accounts, ensuring their architecture produces the cleanest, most actionable behavioral data possible for Fullstory analyses. Collaborating cross-functionally with product, engineering, and support, you will troubleshoot technical issues and translate client needs into actionable solutions. To excel, you must possess a solid foundational understanding of web and native mobile development concepts. This technical baseline will empower you to field live questions during SDK builds, leverage AI to accelerate custom development, and escalate complex issues to engineering effectively. You must be deeply curious and passionate about your learnings.

In a typical day, you might:

Meet with client teams to gather requirements on technical features and address data architecture strategy, ensuring optimal best practices and data cleanliness.

Build custom integration implementations using languages like JavaScript and Python, utilizing agentic AI to effectively design, draft, and deploy technical solutions.

Advise clients on API implementation and data management best practices, anticipating the questions our product team will ask before the request reaches them.

Gather requirements from client stakeholders and translate them for our analytics, product, and engineering teams, so a technical need lands with the team that can solve it.

Own your continuous learning and development, independently researching new features and proactively seeking out answers to maintain a comprehensive understanding of the Fullstory product.

Leverage AI tooling to rapidly draft, test, and iterate on technical integrations, applying your technical background to validate and refine the output before shipping.

Here's what we're looking for:

Proven experience in a client-facing technical role—whether through consulting, professional services, or an early-career forward-deployed position—where you owned the technical relationship and guided external stakeholders.

A background in Computer Science, MIS, or a comparable technical discipline, giving you the architectural understanding to confidently navigate complex technical discussions across web and mobile ecosystems.

The ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between business and engineering. You can gather broad requirements from client stakeholders and proactively translate them into the precise technical specifications our product and engineering teams need.

Hands-on experience debugging modern web applications. You are highly comfortable diving into browser developer tools to diagnose front-end behavior, inspect network payloads, and resolve complex data architecture and capture issues.

Practical experience leveraging AI tooling to accelerate technical workflows and build working solutions, paired with the judgment to critically evaluate, validate, and correct the model’s output.

The base salary for this position ranges from $95,000 - $110,000 USD. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!