This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As Senior Manager of Customer Solutions Engineering for Strategic Accounts, you lead the team of CSEs responsible for Fullstory's largest and most complex customer relationships. Your team sits at the intersection of Customer Success and Solutions Engineering: they own technical health post-sale, drive adoption depth, and are the senior technical partners on every renewal and expansion conversation.

You are actively involved in account strategy for the highest-stakes situations — escalations, at-risk renewals, and C-suite relationships that require a manager's presence. Your primary output is the performance of your team: you develop the CSEs who carry these accounts, build the playbooks that make the work repeatable, and partner with Sales leadership to ensure technical excellence translates into business outcomes.

In a typical day, you might:

Lead and develop the team. Coach 4–6 Strategic CSEs on executive presence, technical depth, and value realization across the most complex accounts in the business — and own hiring, onboarding, and performance management for the tier. You scale through others: your instinct is to build playbooks and develop people, not to own accounts yourself.

Own the team's NRR contribution. Track renewal risk, expansion pipeline, and technical health across the collective Strategic book. You know where every at-risk account stands and have a plan for each.

Step in where it matters most. Act as the senior technical voice on escalating risk, stalled expansions, and executive relationships that need leadership attention — with the depth to earn the trust of a customer's VP of Engineering, not just their day-to-day admins.

Partner with Sales leadership as a peer. Align with Strategic AEs and their sales managers on account prioritization and territory strategy, matching CSE capacity to the highest-value commercial opportunities. You speak the revenue mechanics — renewal timing, NRR vs. GRR, RPS — fluently.

Build the systems that create consistency. Systematize renewal narratives, POC/PoV frameworks, QBR structures, and the value delivery framework — quantifying "Value Delivered," persona expansion, and MAU growth as leading indicators of account health. You're not comfortable when quality depends on individual heroics.

Drive growth motions and AI-powered capacity. Coach the team on tech consolidation plays (Amplitude, Pendo, Medallia, Adobe), beta and product-feedback loops, and the advocacy pipeline — while leading adoption of AI and MCP-powered workflows that expand team capacity without sacrificing quality.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Sales Engineering, or Technical Account Management, with at least 2 years managing a technical customer-facing team.

Demonstrated success managing or directly influencing renewal and expansion outcomes for enterprise or strategic accounts ($300K+ ARR).

Strong understanding of web/mobile technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, APIs) and comfort discussing data architecture, integrations, and digital experience platforms.

Fluent in current AI tools and frameworks. (e.g. Anthropic, OpenAI, etc.) Experience introducing, operationalizing, and driving team adoption of generative AI tools, deployment scripts, or automated workflows within a delivery function.

Track record of building and scaling repeatable processes — playbooks, QBR frameworks, health scoring, POC methodologies across a team.

Experience engaging executive-level stakeholders (Director/VP/C-suite) at both the customer and internal levels.

A passion for Digital Experience (DX), data-driven storytelling, and diagnosing technical risk before it becomes a churn signal.

#LI-Hybrid

#LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!