This role is hybrid and requires occasional in-office presence in London as needed for collaboration and team meetings. Candidates must be able to reliably commute to our Shoreditch, London office when required.

As a Senior Solutions Engineer, you will report to the Manager of Solution Engineering to be a critical component in enabling our Account Executives with powerful demos, customized pitch decks, advanced product knowledge, and business case proposals in our Commercial and Enterprise Segments.

You will work alongside our Account Executives to advise, consult and help steer strategy for new business as well as customer expansions. You also act as a critical liaison between Sales and Product; sharing customer feedback with the Product Management, Operations and Engineering functions at Fullstory.

To excel at the job, you have a deep curiosity of analytics tools, and are capable of developing compelling presentations that fuel our expansion and new account pursuits.

In a typical day, you might:

Facilitate communication with Mid-Large sized organizations across a range of industries to map business challenges with our key capabilities and differentiators.

Lead product demonstrations with prospects and help drive deals to close.

Consult with customers and prospects to make targeted recommendations on how Fullstory can enhance their products and services.

Use AI tools to help build customized demo environments, draft business case proposals, and summarize customer discovery calls.

Act as a trusted advisor and technical SME for key opportunities; building relationships with technical stakeholders and key decision makers.

Communicate and strategize cross-functionally to drive success and attain revenue goals.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3+ years in a Sales/Solutions Engineering or Consulting role in the data/analytics/SaaS industry.

Experience with leading product demonstrations or presenting data analysis to internal or external stakeholders.

Understanding of modern web technologies and/or mobile framework such as JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.

The base salary for this position ranges from £76,500 - £87,000 GBP. Including the base salary, this role has an OTE (on-target earnings) of £109,286 - £124,285 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-BS1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!