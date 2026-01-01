This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance 2-3 days per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Sales Development Representative, you'll report to our SDR Manager and build a qualified pipeline for our Enterprise and Strategic sales teams. Most of your day is outbound: researching accounts, picking up the phone, and opening conversations with product leaders who haven't met Fullstory yet. AI is part of how you'll work every day, taking the busywork out of research so more of your time goes to real conversations.

In a typical day, you might:

Book six qualified opportunities a month, mostly through outbound. Inbound leads help, but they won't get you to quota on their own.

Prospect into a shared pool of enterprise and strategic accounts

Cold call the buyers we win with most, and think on your feet when they push back.

Research accounts and prospects in Salesforce, ZoomInfo, Sales Navigator, and pull them into Outreach, so every call opens with a reason the person on the other end should care.

Use AI tools to research accounts, prep calls, and cut repetitive steps from your day, so you ramp faster and spend more time selling.

Spend your in-office day in Atlanta alongside our sales leaders, getting close to the work.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You've sold something where the results were yours: door-to-door, phone sales, retail, events, or an SDR internship.

You've done high-volume cold outreach, by phone or in person, to people who weren't expecting you.

You've worked against a number, like dials, sales, or a quota, and can show how you tracked against it.

You've worked somewhere that changed fast, like new targets, processes, or team structure, and adapted without waiting for direction.

You've used an AI tool like Claude to build something or cut real time out of a workflow.

The impact you will have in 6 months:

You're consistently hitting target by booking qualified meetings each month, mostly from outbound you sourced, and running your own week without daily direction.

AI is a natural part of how you work, and you're always looking for new ways it can help you prospect smarter.

The impact you will have in 12 months:

You're someone other reps learn from: sharing messaging that works, leading a call review, or helping other reps streamline their workflows.

You've opened doors at tough accounts through months of persistent outbound, building a track record of beating your number.

The base salary for this position ranges from $50,000 - $55,000 USD. Including the base salary, this role has an OTE (on-target earnings) of $76,923 - $84,615 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-BS1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!