This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory is looking for an IT Systems Engineer to join our team. This role owns the tools and systems that keep the company running: identity, device management, collaboration platforms, and the automation that ties it all together. You'll move fast across a wide range of technologies and problems, often several at once, and you'll need to pick up new tools and processes quickly.

We're looking for someone who treats ambiguity as a starting point, not a blocker. If you like variety over routine and want to bring AI into day-to-day enterprise workflows instead of just reading about it, this is your role.

In a typical day, you might:

Administer Okta and build real automation in Okta Workflows: SSO app configuration, provisioning/deprovisioning, group-based triggers, and troubleshooting push/provisioning errors

Own the MacOS fleet in Iru (or similar MDM): blueprints, self-service items, compliance scripting (FileVault, SIP, secure token, activation lock, MDM status), and API-driven automation for device lifecycle management (e.g. stale device cleanup with safety checks)

Write and maintain bash and Python scripts for pre/post-install packaging, endpoint automation, and compliance checks. Work within the existing SDLC to ensure code standards are met.

Administer the Atlassian suite (Confluence and Jira): write internal process documentation, triage tickets, and debug automation tied to ticket transitions and workflow triggers

Stand up and maintain AI tooling in the enterprise stack: configure and roll out MCP connectors (e.g. for Gong, SpotDraft, Google Analytics) for Claude/Gemini Enterprise, build self-service setup scripts for developer AI tools, and know where the compliance lines are (e.g. what data can/can't touch an AI tool)

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of experience in IT systems engineering or administration

Hands-on Okta administration experience, ideally including Okta Workflows or similar automation platform

Experience with a MacOS MDM platform (Iru, Jamf, or similar), including scripting against its API

Administrative experience with Atlassian tools, especially Confluence and Jira

Scripting ability in Python and Bash, comfortable enough to build and maintain real automation

Real, hands-on experience integrating AI tools into enterprise workflows (MCP connectors, AI coding tools, or similar), not just interest in the space

A bachelor's degree in a related field.

The base salary for this position ranges between $115,000 - $125.000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!