This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory's behavioral data is no longer just powering dashboards and session replay. It's becoming core infrastructure for how our customers build and debug AI-driven products. We're hiring a Strategic Account Executive who can sell both stories: the enterprise analytics value Fullstory has always delivered, and the more technical conversation about how that same data helps engineering, product, and ML teams understand what their AI is actually doing in production.

This is a complex, full-cycle Strategic Enterprise sales role that requires speaking credibly to both business and highly technical buyers.

In a typical day, you might:

Own an Enterprise/Strategic territory, responsible for business development, client engagement, and generating both new customer contracts and expansion revenue within existing accounts.

Build and execute long-term account plans for acquiring and growing accounts, grounded in a thorough understanding of the Enterprise sales cycle.

Actively prospect new business through cold calling, cold emailing, LinkedIn outreach, and your own network.

Engage credibly with both business and technical stakeholders, including engineering, product, data, and ML teams, articulating how Fullstory's behavioral data supports their goals, from customer experience to AI development.

Partner with Solutions Engineering, Professional Services, and Customer Solutions Engineering to run value-based, technical evaluations and demonstrations.

Manage pipeline accurately using our sales tools, with strong forecasting and deal-stage discipline.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

1+ years of quota-carrying SaaS sales experience selling to Enterprise stakeholders in Product, Engineering, Data, or AI/ML organizations, or equivalent experience as a Sales/Solutions Engineer, technical consultant, or technical practitioner moving into a closing sales role.

Track record of quota attainment, including both net-new and expansion revenue, at an annual quota of $1M+ (or demonstrated equivalent for candidates transitioning from a technical role).

Experience building multiple relationships across both business and technical stakeholders within complex Enterprise accounts.

Comfort running or supporting value-based technical demonstrations and evaluations, with working knowledge of (or demonstrated ability to quickly ramp on) observability, LLMOps, or AI/ML concepts.

Proven ability to both source and qualify net-new business and drive expansion within current accounts.

The base salary for this position ranges from $145,000 to $165,000 USD, and is part of an OTE (on-target earnings) range of $290,000 to $330,000 USD. Total compensation will vary depending on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Hybrid

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!