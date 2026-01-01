Lottoland builds its next-generation player experience with Fullstory

Lottoland is an online lottery and gaming operator connecting players to major lotteries and casino games worldwide. Chroma is Lottoland’s new web experience — faster, more intuitive, and more engaging.

Challenge

Lottoland is transforming its technology, products, and ways of working—and Chroma, its new web experience, is central to that shift. In a highly commoditized industry, standing out meant nailing the fundamentals: simple, intuitive, reliable journeys that work flawlessly, with room to layer in richer engagement and personalization over time. To get there, the team needed much deeper insight into how players were actually experiencing Chroma—where they hit friction, how key journeys converted, and how fast they could learn and act.

Solution

Lottoland partnered with Fullstory to embed digital experience intelligence directly into Chroma, giving the team a much richer understanding of player behavior and friction—the foundation for continuous optimization, experimentation, and personalization. With Fullstory built in, Chroma delivers better performance, SEO, and accessibility; greater visibility into conversion and the player experience; faster friction identification; and the speed to test, learn, and ship improvements sooner.

The rollout has been deliberate and data-led: Lottoland launched UK registration first, then the rest of the customer onboarding journeys, releasing to a controlled share of traffic so the team could monitor, learn, and optimize before scaling up. That approach paid off in unexpected places—Fullstory helped the team spot and fix a deposit-journey issue, improving deposit success rates, while casino stakes per active player are already tracking higher on Chroma. On Chroma, 13% more customers are also choosing to stay up to date with Lottoland's news and offers.

Understanding Registration Behavior

The registration funnel looked healthy on the surface, but Fullstory showed the real story: nearly all drop-off was happening at step one, where some players already had an account—often without realising it—or were trying to create a new account as a workaround after having trouble logging in. That insight shaped Lottoland's push toward passwordless login. Registration error rates have fallen by 63% on Chroma. Beyond registration, Fullstory also helps the team tell genuine friction apart from suspicious or automated activity.

A Faster Way In: Passwordless Login

Lottoland introduced passwordless login on Chroma UK, allowing players to log in with a one-time passcode. It's faster and simpler, especially on mobile; makes account recovery easier; and strengthens security by cutting reliance on passwords that can be reused, forgotten, or compromised. Fullstory helped the team pinpoint early friction in the new flow and fix it fast—login conversion is now up 8%, with further optimization opportunities identified.