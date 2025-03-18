Atlanta, GA – March 18, 2025 – Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced several milestones the company reached in the second half of its fiscal year, including customer growth in key market segments, co-developed partner solutions, and certification for responsible AI.





Following a strong first half, Fullstory’s momentum carried through the remainder of its year, and the company continues to see an increasing appetite for digital behavioral data. Its recent research findings highlighted the significant opportunity for enterprises to improve customer experiences and anticipate buyer needs through AI-driven personalization, a task that hinges on nuanced customer behavioral insights made available only through this unique data source.





Customer and Partner Momentum

Fullstory continues to see noteworthy growth in its enterprise customer base. Large accounts have been its fastest-growing customer segment for the past six consecutive quarters, with sustained double-digit growth for the past 14 consecutive quarters. In the second half of its fiscal year, Fullstory added several large and well-respected organizations to its customer portfolio, including: one of the largest crowdfunding platforms; a top 10 airline; one of the largest cruise lines; a Fortune 100 technology company; a high-end fashion house; a prominent online retail styling service; a Fortune 500 bank; a luxury women’s retailer; and one of the largest online gaming and sports betting companies in North America.





Its inaugural customer awards, announced in January 2025, included winners across industries. The winners were Autodesk—Customer Experience Champion; Chipotle—Analytics In Action; LTK—AI Innovator; NOBULL—Fastest Time To Value; Patagonia—Data-Driven Innovator; PepsiCo—Cross-Platform Creator; and Pizza Hut—Digital Transformation Leader.





Fullstory also continued to deepen its relationship with key partners across the ecosystem, activating its digital behavioral data in unique ways to deliver value to customers. In the fall of 2024, Fullstory and Google launched a number of Innovation Solutions that address specific mission-critical use cases across industries:





Fullstory, alongside NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks, will present additional top-of-mind use cases, like monetizing AI agents, at Google Cloud Next in April 2025.





Leadership Appointments

In addition to the appointments of President Jason Wolf and Chief Product and Technology Officer Claire Fang in the first half of its year, Fullstory added notable roles, including:

Chief Customer Officer: Adam Spisak, who has nearly two decades of experience and a depth of knowledge in customer success, was appointed Chief Customer Officer.

Chief Revenue Officer: Phil Simpson, a longtime Fullstory employee and former Salesforce sales executive, was appointed Chief Revenue Officer.





Industry Recognition

Fullstory continued to lead and innovate by being the first in the digital behavioral data analytics space to receive ISO/IEC 42001, the accredited certification for responsible AI.





"We are honored to be not only the first in our industry but also amongst some of the largest and most trusted companies in the world to receive ISO/IEC 42001 certification,” said Mark Stanislav, vice president of security engineering & governance, risk, and compliance at Fullstory. “The power of AI must be matched with responsible, early security diligence to allow exciting new solutions to meet the expectations that customers should place on their vendors."





To learn more about Fullstory, visit www.fullstory.com.





About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.fullstory.com.





Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communications

pr@fullstory.com