Atlanta, Ga. – November 10, 2026 – Fullstory, a leading intelligent digital experience company, today shared how customers are putting AI to work at #Bash_, its second annual customer innovation event. Teams are using AI to review customer sessions at a scale no one could achieve manually, run customer success workflows on behavioral data, and get answers while they matter most. These teams are able to achieve these results via StoryAI Agents and Fullstory Model Context Protocol (MCP), both now generally available. Together, they give teams AI that doesn’t just report what happened in a digital experience, but watches, investigates, and delivers the answer to the right person or AI agent.

Key Takeaways

At #Bash_, leaders from Wingstop, Bilt, Super and Happy Cabbage showed how they are using AI, MCP and agents to scale behavioral analysis that once required hours of manual session review.

StoryAI Agents are now generally available . Expert Agents answer questions on demand, and 24/7 Agents monitor signals across conversion, customer experience, sales, and security and deliver context to the right team, all inside Fullstory.

Fullstory MCP is now generally available. In beta, thousands of customers made close to 10 million tool calls. Now in GA, Fullstory MCP adds dashboard tools and Agentic Session Review capabilities, plus native connectors for Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and Gemini Enterprise that get teams connected in a few clicks.

“Our customers aren’t waiting for AI to be finished. They’re building with it right now, and the teams pulling ahead are the ones giving their AI real context about how people actually experience their products. The operators we heard from at #Bash_ are proof of what happens when behavioral data meets agents: work that took hours now takes minutes, and humans spend their time on decisions instead of searching and analyzing.” — Claire Fang, chief product and technology officer, Fullstory

Recognizing Customers Building on the Leading Edge

#Bash_ brought together operators and builders who are rethinking how their teams find and fix friction with AI. In fireside conversations with Fullstory leaders, speakers shared how they connect behavioral data to AI tools through Fullstory MCP, deploy agents to review sessions at scale, and close the loop between what customers do and what teams build next.

At Super, a product design team that once reviewed five to ten session recordings per week now uses AI agents running through Fullstory MCP to review more than a hundred, turning a designer’s question into an evidence-ranked product proposal in minutes.

“Now real player sessions go into Fullstory, Claude watches them through Fullstory's MCP, and we run it as 70 agents in parallel instead of one pass. Each one compares two outcomes and scores them against our matrix. A designer inputs a single question and receives an evidence-ranked list of product opportunities as output. We went from reviewing 5 to 10 sessions a week by hand to over 100, and from an idea to a written proposal within a day instead of weeks.” — Elliot Cowan, VP of Product Design, Super

Happy Cabbage has gone further, running parts of its customer success function on scheduled AI automations powered by Fullstory behavioral data.

“We don’t treat AI as a chat window. We run real workflows on it. Every week, an automation scores how customers are actually using our product, builds a performance deck and writes the notes back into our CRM. Our customer reviews now happen when behavior says they should, not when the calendar does. Fullstory MCP gives our agents the one thing they can’t guess: what customers actually did.” — Danny Gold, chief operating officer, Happy Cabbage

The teams above have something in common: their AI can see what customers actually did. Without this context, AI reasons from logs, tickets, and exports, so it guesses at the behavior behind them.

Today’s launches change that in two ways. StoryAI Agents put behavioral context to work inside Fullstory, so teams can ask questions, investigate friction, and get alerts without leaving the platform. Fullstory MCP brings the same context into the AI tools and agents teams already use. Whether the question starts in Fullstory or somewhere else, the answer comes from what customers did.

StoryAI Agents: An Expert for Every Job

StoryAI Agents replace manual data retrieval with agents that find and quantify what’s happening in a digital experience. Now generally available inside Fullstory. They come in two categories:

Expert Agents provide instant, on-demand answers on behavioral data for any role:

Session Finder finds exact sessions you describe in plain-language.

Conversion Optimizer pinpoints where and why users drop off in funnels.

Issue Investigator finds experience problems and traces them to their root cause.

Release Analyzer compares behavior before and after a deployment to catch regressions.

Fullstory Help answers product how-to questions in-app.

24/7 Agents are always-on specialists that monitor specific signals and deliver context to the right team:

Lead Qualification scores sign-up and demo requests on behavioral intent and delivers lead briefs to sales.

Cart Abandonment separates shoppers who changed their minds from those blocked by errors, with a suggested follow-up for each.

Customer Service alerts support when high-value customers struggle, so teams can reach out before a complaint.

Voice of Customer pairs survey and feedback responses with the journey behind them, flagging when responses contradict the actions taken.

Account Takeover alerts when compromised credentials lead to a successful login and summarizes what happened next.

Credential Stuffing flags sign-in attack patterns before an account is breached.

Issue Monitor (Early Access) reviews sessions across your entire app, or the pages and flows you choose, and reports the issues users encounter.

Session Observer (Early Access) watches the users you choose for the behaviors you describe in plain language, then reports what it saw across their sessions.

“Fullstory’s Session Finder agent helps me find answers faster than ever. I can ask a question in plain language, and it builds the segments and funnels for me and lays out the data in a way that’s easy to understand. It takes the guesswork out of building segments from scratch.”— Sara Menchaca, Sr. Manager Digital CX, Wingstop

Fullstory MCP: Behavioral Context for Every AI Tool

Fullstory MCP connects a company’s behavioral data directly to the AI tools and agents where teams already work, following existing Fullstory privacy and security settings. It enables anyone to ask questions about customer behavior through plain language. Now generally available, Fullstory MCP adds:

Native connectors: Connect to Fullstory in a few clicks inside AI tools you are already using (Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Gemini Enterprise).

Agentic Session Review : Lets AI investigate a session to find where the user friction occurs and what's driving it. It can zoom into a particular moment, fast forward, rewind, check network calls and console messages to figure out the root cause of an issue. Without watching a session, teams can confirm which element a user clicked, spot an error state, or find what changed between two moments without watching the replay.

Dashboard tools: build a Fullstory validated dashboard from a simple plain-language request.

Additional Resources

Watch #Bash_ on demand

Learn more about StoryAI Agents

Get started with Fullstory MCP

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the intelligent digital experience company built for the AI era. By automatically capturing every digital interaction, Fullstory transforms unstructured behavioral data into actionable intelligence that drives smarter decisions and better outcomes. Context-rich foundational data powers autonomous agents that predict and guide customer and employee needs, personalize experiences in real time, and fix friction before it impacts revenue. Fullstory gives enterprises the behavioral intelligence to continuously improve every digital journey. Trusted by thousands of global brands and headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory turns digital behavior into lasting competitive advantage.

Fullstory Media Relations

Adam Gunn, VP of Marketing

pr@fullstory.com